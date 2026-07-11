Linda Noskova survived a second set comeback to become Wimbledon champion for the first time in her career after defeating Karolina Muchova.

Noskova looked on course to sweep to a straightforward Wimbledon title when she took a one set lead and went 5-2 up in the second set.

However, Muchova saved five championship points and fought back to win the second set 7-5.

Muchova looked the favourite to win the title at that point, but Noskova responded superbly to win the title and claim her first-ever Grand Slam win.

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After the match, Noskova said: “I don’t know how to hold it [the title] so that’s the first thing! It feels incredible. Today, and all these matches have been so tough. Physically and mentally tough.

“Today especially, it’s never easy to get to the last point. Karolina, you really made me work for it. Like you said, we’re friends. I’m so glad I could play my first Grand Slam title with you, I think we made history today.

“I believe that all our Czech fans at home are proud of us, no matter the result today. I think it was a good day for both of us. I want to congratulate your team. You especially have been such a fighter, it’s been a good two weeks for you and a great season so congrats.

“I want to thank my team. I want to thank my dad for coming here. For my family members coming here, flying here. I know you don’t like flying so that’s appreciated. I want to thank all my friends, all my supporters, all my sponsors, all my agents. My whole team.

“I want to thank Agatha for the best atmosphere manager I could wish for. I want to thank my coach for being with me, which is not easy all the time. We have been together for six years now and I’m so grateful for you. I would not be here without you.

“There is also one more person I would like to thank, which is my mum. I definitely would not be standing here without her, so thank you. You guys, I don’t cry normally. This is not okay for me! I have been enjoying these two weeks so much, all the sad years, all the happy years, all the sweat, it was all worth it. I will definitely never forget this week, these two weeks.

“One more thing, I want to thank all the fans. You guys made this final like nothing I’ve ever experienced before, so I can’t wait to come back next year.”

John McEnroe was stunned by Noskova’s steel as she survived the comeback from Muchova. Speaking on BBC’s coverage of Wimbledon, the American said: “How about her (Noskova’s] resilience, character, heart to find that gear when she had been so close so many times?

“But to do this now is pretty awesome to watch,” he said as Noskova closed on her the Wimbledon title. As a result of her Wimbledon victory, Noskova is up to a career high ranking of World No 5, overtaking the likes of Muchova and Iga Swiatek.