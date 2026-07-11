Novak Djokovic’s quest for a 25th Grand Slam title continues as he was knocked out of the semi finals of Wimbledon by Jannik Sinner.

Sinner produced a superb display to dispatch the 24-time Grand Slam champion in straight sets, by an impressive scoreline of 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.

The Serbian has not won a Grand Slam title since 2023, but he continues to challenge at the latter stages of the biggest events in tennis.

This year alone, Djokovic has reached the final of the Australian Open and the semi finals of Wimbledon, but it’s hard not to fear that his time is running out.

Speaking on The Tennis Channel, Martina Navratilova believes Djokovic can still win a Grand Slam before he retires, but he needs to make a simple change.

The multi-time Grand Slam champion believes Djokovic needs to be smarter with his scheduling when it comes to playing Grand Slams.

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She said: “Three out of five helped him get there. So, he had a little cushion, but then it hurt him because then he was tired because he played the five setter in his last match. And I think he if he really wants to win one more, he’s got to play few more matches, a few more tournaments.”

Djokovic didn’t play a tournament on a grass before Wimbledon and Navratilova believes that cost him in the end.

“I think it cost him because he just wasn’t matched up,” she explained. “He’s been so reliable for so long in these majors. The outlier isn’t him making the semi-finals at 39. It’s losing early to Joao Fonseca, who most of us think is going to win majors at some point in his career in Paris.

“The guy can just show up and play this well. But to win a title like this, I think you probably need a few more miles in your body to be able to avoid running out of something, whatever that special sauce is.

“He’s had so many little injury issues like he had last year going into this match. He got hurt on match point against Cobolli. So, you need some luck. You need all that.

“But the guy’s got greatness oozing from him still at 39. He’s made semis or better guys in six of his last seven majors, but still no titles.”

Djokovic’s next chance to win that elusive 25th Grand Slam title will be at the US Open, which is set to take place between 23rd August and the 13th September.

The Serbian will be hoping to lift the title for a fifth time at Flushing Meadows.