Novak Djokovic says it is ‘difficult to accept’ that his level has ‘dropped so much’ over the past few years and has revealed what would ultimately force him into retirement following his recent Wimbledon defeat.

On Friday, the Serbian superstar lost 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 to defending champion Jannik Sinner in their Wimbledon semi-final.

The victory improved the Italian’s head-to-head record against Djokovic to 7-5, with Sinner now having won six of their last seven meetings.

Although he left SW19 without the trophy, the former world No 1 still made history by surpassing Roger Federer’s record for the most men’s singles match wins at Wimbledon. Djokovic now sits alone on 107 victories.

He also became the second-oldest man to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals in the Open Era.

However, Djokovic will undoubtedly be disappointed after missing out on an eighth Wimbledon title, which would also have been a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam singles crown.

The 38-year-old is currently tied with Margaret Court on 24 major singles titles, and the opportunity to claim a historic 25th Grand Slam remains one of the key motivations behind his decision to continue competing.

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Speaking to Serbian media after his semi-final defeat to Sinner, Djokovic gave a rare and honest insight into his physical and mental state, while also indicating what would eventually persuade him to retire.

“As for how much longer I’ll keep doing this, honestly, I don’t know. I said the same thing last year – I hope people respect my decision and stop constantly asking when I’ll retire, when I’ll win the 25th Grand Slam, or when this or that will happen,” he pointedly commented.

“When the time comes, it will come. There are far more reasons to celebrate than there are to be disappointed.

“My biggest motivation is still my love and passion for this sport. That’s why I still want to go out and compete.

“Then there’s the competitive drive. To compete at the highest level you have to train for weeks, make sacrifices with your team and give up many things to be ready. I’m not complaining – those are decisions I make willingly because I still enjoy being on the court.

“But it’s not like it used to be. It’s difficult to accept that, despite everything I’ve achieved and all the experience I have, my level has dropped so much.

“I know where the ball is going. Mentally I’m ready for every situation, but my body slows me down. I constantly feel like I’m half a step behind my opponent. That drives me crazy because I still want to be the best and beat whoever is across the net.

“I’ll keep moving forward with optimism and continue representing my country in the best possible way. We’ll see how much longer I can keep going.”

While the exact timing of his retirement remains uncertain, Djokovic has repeatedly stated that he would like to continue playing until the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, when the Serbian great will be 41 years old.