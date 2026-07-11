Carlos Alcaraz’s latest update on his wrist injury has caused plenty of worry from the tennis world.

Alcaraz has been missing since suffering an injury at the Barcelona Open, which subsequently kept him out of several Masters events, as well as Roland Garros and Wimbledon.

The Spaniard was expected to return at the Canadian Open, but he was not present on the entry list, and his latest update on social media suggest he could be out far longer than fans initially though.

On Instagram, Alcaraz shared a selection of pictures and videos, which included the star hitting balls on a tennis court, but Greg Rusedski believes the star is far off a return to competitive action.

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Speaking on Off Court with Greg Rusedski, the British star said: “I would be shocked if he is playing the US Open! Because what I noticed when I was watching the video footage, you know he’s hitting some light forehands, some light backhands, barely hitting the ball, doing movement patterns.

“And when he was serving, did you realise that he didn’t hit one serve. He was doing the full motion and landing, letting the ball drop and then restarting the motion.

“For me, to put a video out like that, I guess it gets you the publicity to say look, I’m working hard to try to get back. But it gives me more questions than answers and it just tells me that there’s something a lot more serious if he’s not actually hitting the ball.

“When we saw him hitting the ball against the wall, the ball was barely getting to him too, so it’s a little bit of advertisement for the Alcaraz Academy indoor court that was there, but from my perspective as a coach and a player, I am deeply concerned.”

Rusedski is not the first person to express his fear about Alcaraz following his filmed return to the court. Boris Becker said Alcaraz was ‘far off’ a return after watching his practice videos on social media.

However, there have been some positive updates about the Spaniard’s return to action.

A close friend of Alcaraz suggested he could return at the Cincinnati Open, which is set to begin on the 11th August.

Alcaraz won the American Masters event last season, so he would be defending his title if he returns at the hardcourt tournament. That could be vital for Alcaraz’s ranking, as he would also be defending the 1000 points he won in 2025.

The Spaniard has already dropped to World No 3 following his absence, having been replaced by Alexander Zverev, following his run to the Wimbledon final.