The intensity tennis schedule has often come under scrutiny from players, pundits, and fans over the years.

Players are not happy with the amount of top tournaments they are expected to play, particularly with the expansion of the Masters tournaments in recent years.

The ATP and WTA 1000 events have been switched from one-week events to 10-day, or even two-week, tournaments since the 2025 season.

Many of complained about this, although on change has even been seen on the horizon.

However, there is a major tournament change set to arrive and it will particularly please World No 2 Carlos Alcaraz.

According to reports, the Davis Cup is set to undergo a radical change.

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On X, tennis journalist Jon Wertheim said: “Hearing World Tennis (nee ITF) is seriously exploring a return to home-and-away Davis Cup format; and going the Ryder Cup way and crowning a champ every second year. One hopes common sense (and economics) prevails and this gets put into place.”

In recent years, the Davis Cup’s format had been switched from a series of home and away ties leading up to the grand final into a smaller tournament of its own from the quarter-final stages.

The ‘Davis Cup Finals’ now take place in one location, with eight teams fighting it out to win the trophy, while previously only the final would take place in one location.

However, the new addition that will please Carlos Alcaraz is the potential switch to a bi-annual event.

Speaking at the Davis Cup last year, Alcaraz expressed his wish for the Davis Cup to become more sporadic.

“They have to do something in this event because I think playing every year is not as good as it might be if you’re playing every two or three years,” he said.

“I think if the tournament is played like every two or every three years, the commitment of the players is going to be even more because it’s unique.”

One thing is for sure is that the Davis Cup was desperately crying out for a change.

The top players on the ATP Tour had clearly become disenfranchised with the competition, particularly as it comes at the end of an arduous season.

Last year, Jannik Sinner decided not to play the event while Alcaraz pulled out of the tournament with an injury.

Alexander Zverev was the only player inside the top 10 to play the event, giving the once prestigious tournament an ATP 250-style feeling.

The tournament was eventually won by Italy for the third consecutive year, after they defeated Spain in the final.