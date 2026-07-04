Novak Djokovic has enjoyed straightforward progress through to the Wimbledon fourth round as he looks to capture a record-breaking 25th major title.

Djokovic has dropped just two sets en route to the fourth round of the Grand Slam, in matches against Wu Yibing, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Arthur Rinderknech.

The star will next play qualifier Roman Safiullin, who knocked Joao Fonseca out in a stunning victory in his third round match.

The Serbian might have enjoyed a fairly easy route to the fourth round of Wimbledon, but he’s still sparked fears about his physical condition.

Djokovic was seen banging his legs during his match with Rinderknech, which caused some to worry about how his body his going to hold up for the rest of the Grand Slam.

According to the 24-time Grand Slam champion, however, he is not suffering with any truly difficult problems with his body after his first three matches.

More Novak Djokovic news

Novak Djokovic shares instant reaction to matching Roger Federer’s victory record at Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic enlists British players help to try and win Wimbledon

Speaking during his post-match press conference, when asked about the banging of his legs between points, Djokovic said it was “Nothing major.

“Just trying to, I guess, wake my muscles up,” Djokovic explained. “Sometimes for some reason they shut down. Trying to lift my spirit, lift my energy.

“Sometimes it’s this, sometimes it’s something else, in terms of what I do to try to get myself going with energy. But yeah, nothing major, to be honest. Body’s feeling all right for the moment.”

Djokovic has stumbled at the latter stages of Grand Slams in recent years, which some believe comes down to his inability to play an intensive two-week competition as a veteran.

However, Djokovic will be buoyed by his first three matches at Wimbledon, having not spent too much time on court.

In addition, Djokovic will be delighted not to be playing Fonseca in his fourth round match. Many had earmarked another meeting between the pair, after the Brazilian defeated Djokovic in five sets to knock him out of Roland Garros.

While Safiullin will provide a difficult test, it’s an easier match on paper than having to face Fonseca again. Should Djokovic win the tie, he will face either Felix Auger-Aliassime or Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the quarter finals.

Djokovic holds a 1-1 head-to-head record with Auger-Aliassime, although the pair have not met since the 2022 season. Auger-Aliassime’s sole victory against Djokovic came at the Laver Cup too, which is technically an exhibition event.

His record against Davidovich Fokina, meanwhile, is far more promising. He has beaten the Spaniard in five of their six meetings, including their most recent tie at the 2023 Davis Cup.