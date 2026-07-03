Novak Djokovic confirmed his place in the fourth round of Wimbledon by defeating Arthur Rinderknech in four sets on Centre Court.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion is one of the favourites for the title this year and he looked impressive against the powerful Frenchman.

Losing the third set 6-1 aside, Djokovic got the job done against Rinderknech and he will now play qualifier Roman Safiullin in the fourth round.

With the victory, Djokovic has matched Roger Federer’s record of 105 wins at Wimbledon.

Djokovic was asked about the record-matching win in his post-match press conference, and asked if he can catch Martina Navratilova’s all-time Wimbledon record of 120 wins.

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The 24-time Grand Slam champion said: “I’m sure there’s going to be someone else after 120. Obviously to be able to make history of this sport is a huge honour and privilege, and particularly here.

“I’ve said it many times, it’s always been a dream, a childhood tournament of mine. I’m not thinking about it [the record], I’m just trying to win that match on the given day. I was quite stressed out, more tension than honestly than usual. I knew it was going to be a very challenging match for me, which is turned out to be.”

Djokovic then cheekily suggested a match between him and Federer to decide the outright Wimbledon record.

Just happy to overcome this and I propose a match up between me and Roger for 106,” he said, much to the delight of the Centre Court crowd. “Whoever wins, gets it!”

Djokovic has dropped two sets en route to the fourth round of Wimbledon and he is delighted to navigate his way in fairly straightforward fashion.

“Sometimes you just have to find a way to win and I did that today,” he said during his on-court interview with Annabel Croft of the BBC.

“I saw him slip and fall down and I was like: ‘Please stay down for that last shot’. There was a lot of slipping and sliding, cat and mouse play, he has that variety.

“He has the big powerful game, big shots, serve plus one, comes into the net, he was changing the pace, putting a lot of variety in his game. Taking me out of his comfort zone. He did very well and I’m really relieved to come through this one.”

Djokovic will also have been buoyed by the third round exit of Joao Fonseca, who was defeated in the third round of Wimbledon. The pair could have met in the fourth round, which would have been a follow-up to Fonseca knocking Djokovic out of Roland Garros last month.