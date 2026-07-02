Novak Djokovic will surely be delighted with his progress at Wimbledon so far, as he has made it to the third round of the Grand Slam with relative ease.

Djokovic has dropped just one set in his first two matches, against Wu Yibing and Stefanos Tsitsipas, with his performance against the latter proving to be a real statement-maker.

With Jannik Sinner showing signs of weakness in his opening round matches, Djokovic will be hoping to hit a rich vein of form before a potential meeting with the World No 1 in the semi-finals.

He will need to continue winning until then, however, and he next plays Arthur Rinderknech in the third round.

Djokovic will be delighted with his scheduling for his third round match as he will open proceedings on Centre Court on Friday, July 3rd’s order of play.

Following his match with Tsitsipas, Djokovic put in a subtle request to play the first match on Centre Court next.

“I’d love to play outdoor Wimbledon grass court match,” said Djokovic during his post-match interview with the BBC. [I] haven’t had chance so far, so let’s see.”

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That will come to fruition as Djokovic and Rinderknech will play the opening match, meaning it will almost definitely be played without a roof.

The weather forecast for Friday is set to be ‘partly sunny’, but there is no sign of rain so Djokovic will get to play in outside conditions for the first time this year at Wimbledon.

Djokovic and Rinderknech’s match will be followed by Aryna Sabalenka vs Jelena Ostapenko and Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Michael Zheng on Centre Court.

Also featuring on Friday, July 3rd’s schedule is Daria Kasatkina vs Naomi Osaka and Claire Liu vs Coco Gauff, both of which will be on Court One.

Jannik Sinner will also play on Court One for the first time this year, and he will be hoping to get the best of Jenson Brooksby in round three.

With temperatures set to soar at Wimbledon from Sunday, it could be the last time both Djokovic and Sinner play in ideal conditions at Wimbledon this year.

Both men struggled in the intense heat of Roland Garros, suffering early exits at the hands of Joao Fonseca and Juan Manuel Cerundolo, respectively.

Sinner struggled with fatigue after two sets against Cerundolo, while Djokovic appeared to throw up on court as he was beaten by Fonseca on Philippe-Chatrier.

They will both be hoping they can deal with the hot conditions at Wimbledon better than they managed at the Paris Grand Slam.