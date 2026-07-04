Coco Gauff’s issues on serve has been one of her biggest problems in tennis for the past few years.

The star hired biomechanic expert Gavin MacMillan to address the issues last season, but she is still hitting more double faults than any player on the WTA Tour.

Despite her clear issues, Gauff still remains a high level in the sport and she secured her place in the fourth round of Wimbledon by beating Claire Liu.

She did, however, need three sets to defeat the American qualifer, winning the match by a scoreline of 6-3, 6-7, 6-2 on Wimbledon’s Court One.

Gauff once again struggled on serve against Liu and she addressed her issues head-on during her post-match press conference at the Grand Slam.

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Asked how she is feeling after winning her third round match, Gauff responded: “I mean, I don’t know. I feel like I played great in some moments and not so great in others. I guess that’s tennis. I definitely would like to play a little bit better.

“But I don’t know, I feel like it’s just because this isn’t a surface I’m always comfortable on. I’m really just trying to learn and see what works for me. I feel like today I didn’t necessarily stick to the things that were working to get me the lead.”

Talking quickly turned toward Gauff’s serve, which has dominated many a press conference over the past two seasons.

“Then the serve, I mean, I was going for my serve today,” said the American. “I wasn’t quite landing them as I did the first match. I had a bunch of aces the first match. I also played a better returner.

“I couldn’t always just go hard body because she was catching them really well. I think I can put in some more variety on my serve, for sure. But then again, my serve did get me out of some tough games, too.

“I think it’s just one of those days that I have faith in my serve, I’ve been serving well, and I just need to maybe mix it up a little bit more.”

Gauff will next play Belinda Bencic at Wimbledon and there is plenty on the line for the World No 7.

Should Gauff defeat the former Wimbledon semi-finalist, she will reach the quarter-finals of the grass court Grand Slam for the first time in her career.

Gauff has exited Wimbledon in the fourth round on three different occasions, so she will be hoping to avoid her kryptonite against Bencic.

Thankfully for Gauff, she has an excellent head-to-head record against Bencic.

In their seven matches played together, Gauff has won five, including their most recent meeting at the 2026 Miami Open.