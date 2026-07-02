The WTA Finals’ controversial move to Saudi Arabia has come to an early exit with the WTA confirming that the tournament has found a temporary home in the United States.

The WTA signed a big-money deal with the Saudi Tennis Federation in 2024, with the Middle Eastern country confirmed as hosts of the season-ending tournament for 2024, 2025 and 2026.

The move did not go down well with many in the tennis community with legends Martina Navratilova and Chris Evert, in particular, criticising the decision as they felt it was part of Saudi Arabia’s “sportswashing” campaign, as they were accused of using high-profile sporting events to hide their bad human rights record.

But the first two editions went according to plan as Coco Gauff won the inaugural event and she was followed as champion by Elena Rybakina, but there won’t be a third champion in Saudi Arabia as the tournament will relocate to Indian Wells for 2026 following a request from the WTA.

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WTA Chairperson Valerie Camillo stated: “The Indian Wells Tennis Garden provides an exceptional stage for the WTA Finals.

“From its world-class facilities and passionate fan base to its proven ability to deliver premier tennis events, the venue offers everything needed to showcase the very best of women’s tennis. We are excited to bring the WTA Finals to Southern California and continue building one of the premier championships in global sport.”

The Indian Wells Tennis Garden hosts the first leg of the joint ATP-WTA Sunshine Double in March every year with the Indian Wells Open often referred to as the fifth Grand Slam.

Two-time Grand Slam winner Gauff is delighted that it is returning to American soil.

“I’m really biased, so I’m really happy it’s in the US. As an American player, I think it’s cool. It’s going to be weird going to be in Indian Wells in November,” she said. “I’m very curious if we’re going to be playing in the night, day. I hope the day because I feel like it’s going to be a little chilly at night.

“Obviously I have a great memory in Saudi, playing and winning my title there two years ago. We had a warm reception from them. I think it was really cool just to bring, I think it was the first women’s professional tennis event being held there, so it was really cool just to bring a different demographic, or bring our sport to a different demographic who hasn’t experienced it before.

“Obviously, like I said, biased. It’s cool to have it in the States. Definitely would like to see a more permanent home for it. Don’t know how long it’s going to be in Indian Wells. I’m assuming just this year.

“But hopefully eventually we can find, wherever it is, a more permanent home.”