Following his retirement from tennis in 2015, Andy Roddick has quickly become one of the best and more prominent pundits in tennis.

The star is still the last American man to win a Grand Slam following his victory at the 2003 US Open, but his punditry career has almost outstripped his playing career.

His podcast has become one of the most popular in the sport and he has just signed up to work with ESPN for their Wimbledon coverage at the 2026 event.

Roddick brings his experience as an ex-player to the forefront and he often offers up hilarious insights into the ATP Tour from his playing days.

The star plied his trade on the ATP Tour during a golden generation of players, which included Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray, and Roger Federer.

As a result, he often shared valuable insights into what the top players on the ATP Tour were really like while fighting to be the very best in the world.

On Served, Roddick was speaking about Coco Gauff’s comments at Wimbledon, where she mentioned that she has never been tired during a tennis match.

Roddick was stunned by Gauff’s words and even dubbed them “Actually the second most psychotic thing I’ve ever seen,” while speaking to Jon Wertheim on his podcast.

When press about what the most psychotic thing he’d ever seen in tennis was, Roddick shared a hilarious story about David Ferrer at Indian Wells.

More tennis news

Aryna Sabalenka gives honest verdict on Naomi Osaka’s controversial Wimbledon outfits

Coco Gauff says how she’s feeling with her serve after reaching the fourth round of Wimbledon

“I once saw David Ferrer play a match like he played like three setter at Indian Wells and then I was in the car going home and I saw him running and then I went to dinner at a hotel later that night and walked past the bar and he was he was ripping a heater [cigarette] at the bar.

“He also doesn’t get tired and smokes heaters,” laughed Roddick.

Ferrer reached a career ranking high of World No 3 in his glittering career, which makes it quite incredible that he apparently smoked during his career.

The Spaniard collected 27 ATP-level titles, reached the final of Roland Garros, and four Grand Slam semi-finals throughout his career.

To make matters worse for Roddick, Ferrer ended his career with a better head-to-head record against the American.

Roddick and Ferrer played 11 times in their careers and the Spaniard ended up winning seven of their matches together.

That included high-profile victories at Wimbledon, the Cincinnati Open, and the Miami Open, as well at in two Davis Cup ties. Not bad for someone who allegedly liked a cigarette after a match!