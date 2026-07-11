Linda Noskova wrote her name in history by winning the Wimbledon title after a brilliant final against Karolina Muchova.

Noskova looked set to win in straightforward fashion at a set and a break up, but nerves got the best of her as she squandered five championship points.

Muchova was able to level the second set, but Noskova handled the situation perfectly to win the deciding set 6-3 to become the 2026 Wimbledon champion.

Noskova spoke very well after the Wimbledon final and she then had the opportunity to brush shoulders with former Wimbledon champions as she held the title in the iconic backstage venue.

In a video posted by the official Wimbledon social media pages, Noskova can be seen chatting with two former champions: Martina Navratilova and Billie Jean King.

Navratilova pointed out Noskova’s brand-new pin, which ensures she is now a lifetime member of the All England Club, which comes with winning the iconic Grand Slam.

In typical Navratilova style, the multi-time Grand Slam champion gave the new Wimbledon champion a tongue-in-cheek reply about her new membership.

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“[You get] two tickets every year,” she told Noskova about her iconic new membership. She then joked: “It’s easier to get tickets to Wimbledon by winning than how everyone else does!”

Noskova’s run to the Wimbledon title is especially impressive when you look at who she defeated to lift the trophy. As well as beating Muchova in the final, Noskova also find her way past Marta Kostyuk, Elise Mertens, Madison Keys, Sorana Cirstea, Camila Osorio, and Ella Seidel.

Having only lifted two WTA Tour level tournaments previously in her career, at Monterrey and Berlin, this is by far the biggest achievement of the star’s career.

As a result of the 1760 points she received for winning the Wimbledon title, the star is now up to a career ranking high of World No 7, just behind the person she beat in the final Muchova.

It is currently unclear when Noskova will be back in action after her Wimbledon triumph, although she is not on the entry list for the Washington Open, which begins on July 27th.

That means that the Czech star’s next likely appearance could come at the Canadian Open, the first Masters event of the North American hardcourt swing.

The event takes place between the 2nd and the 13th August and will take place this year in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Last year’s winner of the Masters event was Victoria Mboko. Noskova, meanwhile, was knocked out of the second round by Jaqueline Cristian.