The singles finals are set at Wimbledon with Linda Noskova and Karolina Muchova battling it out in the women’s showpiece match while Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev will face each other in men’s Championship clash.

And for the second year in a row, the match will not get underway at the previously traditional 2pm BST timeslot after the All England Club decided it was time to change things to attract “the largest possible worldwide audience”.

Instead, both the singles finals will start two hours later with Muchova and Noskova facing off on Centre Court at 4pm on Saturday, before Sinner and Zverev meet in the men’s final 24 hours later.

The new starting times came following a decision from the All England Club in 2024, with chief executive Sally Bolton explaining the decision: “We have adjusted the provisional schedule for the final weekend of The Championships with the ambition of improving the experience for all involved.

“The doubles players competing in the finals will have increased certainty over their schedule and fans will enjoy each day’s play as it builds towards the crescendo of the ladies’ and gentlemen’s singles finals, with our champions being crowned in front of the largest possible worldwide audience.”

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And it clearly proved to be a good move from the organisers as the men’s final between Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz had a peak audience of 8.8 million on the BBC – across TV and online, an increase from 2024’s 7.5 million.

The Iga Swiatek-Amanda Anisimova final on the Championship Saturday had a peak audience of 4.1 million viewers on BBC One had 1 million streams on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website/app.

2026 Finals Weekend

This year’s action will get underway with the men’s doubles Championship clash with Harri Heliövaara and Henry Patten taking on Marcelo Arevalo and Mate Pavic at 1pm BST on Centre Court on Saturday.

That will be followed by the women’s clash between the 10th-seeded Muchova and ninth seed Noskova at 4pm.

On Sunday, Guo Hanyu and Kristina Mladenovic will face Gabriela Dabrowski and Luisa Stefani in the women’s doubles final at 1pm before the tournament comes to a crescendo when top seed and defending champion Sinner takes on second seed and reigning French Open winner Zverev at 4pm.

Weather Forecast

Europe is going through a heatwave and London is no exception with a high of 30 degrees Celsius expected for Saturday with the sun at its peak between 3pm and 6pm.

A high of 29 is forecast for Sunday with the worst coming between 2pm and 5pm, meaning most of the Sinner and Zverev match will take place when the temperature starts to dip.