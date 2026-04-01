Rennae Stubbs has given Jannik Sinner the edge over Carlos Alcaraz at the upcoming French Open, a feat which would see the Italian complete the Career Grand Slam.

As the Sunshine Double comes to a close, focus now shifts to the clay-court season and – at its conclusion – the French Open.

At last year’s edition of the Parisian Grand Slam, Sinner and Alcaraz made history by competing in the longest-ever final at the event.

Ultimately, it was the Spaniard who prevailed 4-6, 6-7(4), 6-4, 7-6(3), 7-6(2) in a five-hour-and-29-minute epic, remarkably saving three championship points.

The match – which was 25 minutes shy of taking the record for the longest-ever Grand Slam final – was Alcaraz’s first victory from a two-set deficit.

However, heading into this year’s edition, Stubbs believes that it is the Italian who should be considered the favourite to lift the Coupe des Mousquetaires.

“Is he the favourite to win the French Open now? Absolutely,” the former world No 1 remarked on her podcast about Sinner.

“I saw some things about his game, particularly in Miami, where I felt he was putting more shape on the forehand. The depth of his groundstrokes, people do not talk about enough.

“I talk about it quite a bit, how nobody really talks about the depth of shot in tennis in general.

“But if you hit the ball within a foot or two of the baseline, you are more than likely going to get a short ball off of that, unless you are playing against someone hitting the ball as well as you are.

“But you look at the big matches and points that he has played over the last few weeks, and that’s what he does so well. His movement is extraordinary and his serving.”

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Indeed, Sinner will arrive in Monte Carlo fresh off his historic Sunshine Double success and would become just the seventh man in the Open Era to win all four Grand Slams – should he continue the success in Paris.

The world No 2 became the first player to win both the Indian Wells Masters and the Miami Open without dropping a set.

Meanwhile, Alcaraz suffered a straight-sets defeat to Daniil Medvedev in the last four of the Californian event, before being upset by Sebastian Korda in the third round in Miami.

The pair’s most recent professional meeting was the showpiece match of the Nitto ATP Finals, where Sinner prevailed 7-6(4), 7-5.

After his latest victory at the Miami Open, the Italian gave an insight into the difference in playstyle that is needed when switching from hard courts to clay courts.

“Clay is always different, I think starting well is important,” he analysed during an interview with Corinne Dubreuil.

“It is a very physical and mental surface, so we need to go in the right direction if we want to succeed there.

“However, now I want to rest and enjoy. I hope to arrive well for Monaco because I live there and it’s always different to be able to sleep at home.”

The Monte-Carlo Masters will take place from April 5 – 12 at the Monte Carlo Country Club.