Tim Henman has backed Emma Raducanu’s chances of returning to the world’s top 10, if she can improve her ‘physical resilience’ and fitness.

The Brit has suffered a tough last few months, after having her off-season derailed with lingering foot discomfort, hindering her results in 2026.

Most recently, Raducanu picked up a viral illness, whilst in the Middle East, which forced her to withdraw from the Miami Open and a WTA-500 event in Linz.

Prior to the withdrawals, she attempted to regain her footing at Indian Wells – reaching the third round, before being dismantled in 52 minutes by Amanda Anisimova in a 6-1, 6-1 beatdown.

Despite the losses, Heman believes that a greater focus on the 2021 US Open champion’s ‘physical resilience’ may help her overcome any lack of on-court weapons.

“It was highlighted in a match against (Amanda) Anisimova,” said the former British No 1 during a Sky Sports segment.

“She’s never going to be as big a ball striker as Anisimova and the physicality that she brings to the court is obviously intimidating, as these top players are.

“But that’s where I think Raducanu needs to be physically stronger. She needs more physical resilience so she doesn’t get the little injuries that put her away from the court.

“They stop her building the momentum on the match court.

“You can still do a lot of physical work on the court, whether it’s two on one when you’re hitting and moving and building up that physical resilience to get stronger, to get faster, to hit the ball harder, to serve bigger.

“If I could pinpoint one area, it would most definitely be fitness.”

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At the moment, Raducanu is ranked as the world No 26, occupying the 45th spot in the Live WTA Race.

The Brit’s withdrawal from the latest edition of the Miami Open meant a 215-point drop, as a result of her having reached the quarter-finals 12 months prior.

At that tournament, she defeated eighth seed Emma Navarro and 17th seed Anisimova to make her maiden WTA-1000 quarter-final.

“I think we all appreciate and understand and see how good she could be,” added Henman.

“If she can continue to add these pieces to the puzzle there’s no reason why she can’t get in the top 20 and then knock on the door of the top 10.

“It does feel however far we get away from the US Open win, that spotlight will never dim.

“She’s a really good athlete, but when she stretched out, she cannot withstand the power that’s coming at her and give it back and that’s where the gym work comes in.”

Raducanu is scheduled to return to the tour at the Madrid Masters, which begins on March 27.

However, the Brit may yet participate in the Stuttgart Open or the Open de Rouen, if she is given a wildcard – with both events taking place in the second week of April.