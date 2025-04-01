Novak Djokovic’s wait for a historic 100th ATP title continues after a surprise defeat to Jakub Mensik in the Miami Open final.

However, after a threadbare 2024 schedule, the 24-time Grand Slam champion looks set for a busy spring and summer, with plenty of chances to finally hit his trophy milestone.

Ahead of a busy few months for Djokovic, we rank the five tournaments he is set to play from most to least likely of delivering a 100th title.

5) French Open (25 May – 8 June)

With Rafael Nadal now retired, no active man can match Djokovic’s three titles (2016, 2021, 2023) at Roland Garros, with the Serbian also determined to win his 25th Grand Slam.

However, while experience is on his side at any event, particularly at the majors, could the best-of-five format work against him at the French Open?

Physical issues have been a primary concern for the 37-year-old in recent months, and the prospect of seven best-of-matches in a row on the dirt is a daunting prospect for even the fittest of players.

With several of the ATP’s leading players arguably at their strongest on clay, challenging and beating the likes of Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev, and Casper Ruud may prove tricky in Paris.

4) Madrid Open (21 April – 4 May)

Djokovic is a three-time champion in Madrid and, after playing the event just once since 2019, has confirmed that he will return to the tournament in 2025.

Madrid is unique for a clay event, with the altitude almost making the surface play like a hard court, and that could help the Serbian – undoubtedly the greatest male hard-court player in history.

However, his lack of playing time at the event compared to other players in recent years could have an impact, while the unusual conditions may also help some less comfortable clay players adapt.

With Zverev and Alcaraz both two-time champions at this event, winning this title is a tough prospect for Djokovic.

3) Monte Carlo Masters (6-13 April)

As strange as it sounds, the Monte Carlo Masters is Djokovic’s least successful Masters 1000 tournament – with *only* two titles to his name, won in 2013 and 2015.

It has been a decade since the 37-year-old triumphed at the event, and his run to the last four in 2024 was his first semi-final since his most recent title, after a surprise run of early exits from 2021-23.

However, despite a lack of success in Monte Carlo in recent event, this is also an event that Alcaraz has only played once, that Zverev has never reached the final at – and Sinner is still banned from.

Three-time champion Stefanos Tsitsipas has lost his last 11 matches to Djokovic, meaning this tournament could be an opening, especially after the Serb’s solid Miami Open run.

ATP Tour News

Monte Carlo Masters seeds, draw date, points & prize money: When could Alcaraz & Djokovic meet?

Why Novak Djokovic left the Miami Open as a big winner despite shock Jakub Mensik defeat

2) Italian Open (7-18 May)

The Italian Open has been the most successful clay event of Djokovic’s career and one of his most successful full stop, with six titles and a further six finals to his name.

He could have had even more success at the tournament had it not been for Nadal, and there is no doubt that he is at home in Rome.

A stunning third-round loss to Alejandro Tabilo in 2024 ended a run of 17 straight quarter-finals at the Masters 1000 event and was a significant chink in his armour.

However, Daniil Medvedev and Zverev are the only other active players to have won the tournament, and Djokovic’s experience of these courts could prove a huge advantage.

1) Wimbledon (30 June – 13 July 2025)

Perhaps Djokovic will have to wait for the clay court season to finish before he strikes – and wins a historic 100th title at Wimbledon.

The Serbian has lost the SW19 final to Alcaraz the past two years, though has reached six straight finals at the tournament, and holds a staggering seven titles to his name.

Of course, the best-of-five format could be a factor, though the grass lawns of SW19 should be less physically demanding than the clay of Roland Garros.

And, Djokovic is also helped by the fact that the likes of Zverev, Tsitsipas, and Ruud have never come close to playing their best tennis at this tournament.

Djokovic is one of the few active players comfortable on grass, and has unparalleled knowledge of this tournament; action this summer could provide him with a huge opportunity.

Read Next: 2025 ATP prize money leaders: Novak Djokovic & Jakub Mensik surge into top 10, Jannik Sinner still top