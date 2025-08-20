Novak Djokovic and his father have been the targets of a smear campaign in the Serbian media due to the tennis icon’s political statements, according to a report.

In November 2024, mass protests ensued in Novi Sad, the second largest city in Serbia, after the collapse of a railway station canopy killed 16 people, with demonstrators accusing Serbian police and local authorities of negligence and corruption. Protests had spread to 400 cities by March and remain ongoing.

In December, Djokovic expressed support for the student-led protests against Serbian president Aleksandar Vucic and the government as a whole.

“As someone who deeply believes in the power of young people and their desire for a better future, I consider it important that their voice is heard,” Djokovic wrote on X.

Као неко ко дубоко верује у снагу младих људи и њихову жељу за бољом будућношћу,сматрам да је важно да се њихов глас чује. Србија има огроман потенцијал а образована омладина је њена највећа снага. Оно што је свима нама потребно је разумевање и поштовање. Уз вас,Новак. — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) December 18, 2024

“Serbia has enormous potential, and educated youth is its greatest strength. What we all need is understanding and respect. With you, Novak.”

In March, Djokovic shared photos from a protest, in which around 300,00 people participated, on Instagram with the caption: “History, amazing!”

According to journalist Jaschar Dugalic, reporting for German news outlet Neue Zurcher Zeitung, the Serbian government “set its sights” on Djokovic as a result of his stance.

Dugalic reports, that, while Djokovic has not explicitly spoken out against the government, “regime-friendly media” in Serbia has attacked the character of the national icon.

Serbian tabloid newspaper Informer branded Djokovic a “disgrace” in response to his public support for protests.

After it was reported that Djokovic was considering moving to Athens with his family, the same outlet labelled him “a false patriot who had presented himself as a symbol of Serbia for years only to now flee to Greece.”

Dugalic adds that: “an entrepreneur and opponent of the protests published a video linking Djokovic’s father to an alleged paedophile.”

Djokovic celebrated his victories at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships with a pumping dance move, which it has been speculated was a reference to the “Pump” student protest slogan.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion dismissed this link when it was put to him in a press conference.

“As I mentioned to the Serbian journalists, it’s something between me and my children,” the 38-year-old said.

“We have a song, it’s called ‘Pump It Up’. I don’t know how many of you guys know that. It’s quite an old song. Good rhythm.”

