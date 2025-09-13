The best run of Alex Eala’s career may have come to an end on Friday, though there are still plenty of positives for the star to take after an impressive two weeks across Guadalajara and Sao Paulo.

After winning the WTA 125 title in Guadalajara, the biggest title of her career to date, Eala then breezed into the last eight of the WTA 250 Sao Paulo Open, easing past Yasmine Mansouri and then Julia Riera in her opening two matches.

Her quest for a first WTA Tour-level title was ended at the quarter-final stage by Janice Tjen, with the Indonesian on her own rich vein of form in 2025, though the 20-year-old can take huge encouragement from her seven-match winning streak.

With the dust now settling on her SP Open campaign, we look at the ranking points and prize money that the tennis trailblazer earned across her three matches in Sao Paulo.

What ranking points did Eala earn?

Eala had already achieved a huge rankings boost following her run in Guadalajara, with the Filipina surging back inside the top 65 of the WTA Rankings.

And, thanks to her SP Open run, she is now set to soar back inside the top 60 when the WTA Rankings update next Monday.

Just one ranking point was available in the opening round of the SP Open, though Eala safely progressed through to round two, guaranteeing herself 30 points for progressing to the round of 16.

By beating Riera and reaching the quarter-final of the WTA 250, Eala earned herself 54 ranking points from the tournament.

Tennis News

‘Blessed’ Alex Eala reveals what she is already ‘proud of’ during tennis career

Aryna Sabalenka reveals where Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff bring ‘the biggest challenge’

Eala will drop 25 points from the WTA 500 Guadalajara Open she contested twelve months ago, though she is still set to move up 29 points to 1,083 come Monday.

In the WTA Live Rankings, the 20-year-old currently sits at her career-high of world No 56, though she will drop down based on other results this weekend.

However, a return to the top 60 does look secure for Eala.

What prize money did Eala earn?

It is not just ranking points won by the Filipina in Sao Paulo, with Eala also taking home the quarter-finalists prize money as well.

A total of $3,110 was available for every player in round one, with Eala quickly moving above that thanks to her round-one victory.

The Filipina guaranteed herself at least $4,470 in winnings by reaching the second round and, thanks to her progression to the last eight, will take home $6,820 in prize money.

Had Eala reached the semi-final, she would have earned herself $11,970 in winnings from the event.

However, Eala has now earned over $880,000 in prize money across the 2025 season to date.

Read Next: Korea Open draw: Iga Swiatek and Emma Raducanu drawn in same quarter