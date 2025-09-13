The draw for the WTA 500 Korea Open has been revealed — and Iga Swiatek and Emma Raducanu are set to meet in the quarter-final of the women’s singles draw.

Grand Slam champions Swiatek and Raducanu are both set to be in action for the first time since the end of the US Open, where the Pole reached the last eight, falling to eventual runner-up Amanda Anisimova, and Raducanu fell to Elena Rybakina.

Now, both women return to action in Seoul, with world No 2 Swiatek the top seed and the Brit seeded eighth, and find themselves in the same quarter of the 28-player draw.

Like all the top four seeds, Swiatek will receive a bye in the opening round and will face Sorana Cirstea or Zhu Lin in the second round, marking her Korea Open event debut.

The world No 2 is then projected to face Raducanu in the quarter-finals, though the Brit does not have an easy couple of opening rounds in the Korean capital.

Looking to match her run to the last eight from 2024, the eighth seed — who is seeded after the withdrawals of Anisimova and Veronika Kudermetova — begins her campaign against Jaqueline Cristian.

Raducanu could then face two-time Grand Slam singles champion and former world No 2 Barbora Krejcikova in the second round, with the Czech’s campaign opening against a qualifier.

On paper, Swiatek is then projected to face third seed Clara Tauson in the last four, with the Dane having beaten the six-time Grand Slam champion at the Canadian Open earlier this summer.

Tennis News

Tauson is projected to face Eva Lys or Ashlyn Krueger in the second round after her round-one bye, and is projected to take on seventh seed Sofia Kenin in the last eight.

Headlining the bottom half of the draw is world No 11 and second seed Ekaterina Alexandrova, who has flown under the radar in 2025 despite the most consistent season of her career.

However, the second seed could have a tough opener in round two versus French Open star Lois Boisson, who begins her campaign against Korean wildcard Ku Yeonwoo in the opening round.

Alexandrova is then projected to face defending champion and sixth seed Beatriz Haddad Maia in the last eight, with the Brazilian searching for form after a challenging year.

Haddad Maia has been handed a favourable draw to reach the quarter-final on paper, with the sixth seed opening against wildcard Back Dayeon, before potentially facing a qualifier in round two.

Also in the bottom half of the draw is fourth seed and 2024 runner-up Daria Kasatkina, who is projected to take on Alexandrova in the semi-final.

Following her opening round bye, Kasatkina is expected to face wildcard Park Sohyun or a qualifier, before a potential quarter-final against fifth seed Diana Shnaider.

Shnaider’s campaign opens against a qualifier, before an expected round-two clash versus Suzan Lamens or Tatjana Maria.

