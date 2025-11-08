The ATP Finals are set to get underway in Turin this Sunday, with the eight best male tennis players in the world all eyeing one last shot at glory in 2025.

Though the field is not yet official, we do know that there is big prize money and significant ranking points at stake, with reigning champion Jannik Sinner among those battling it out for supremacy.

Here, we look at what ranking points and prize money the ATP’s ‘Elite 8’ are competing for at the 2025 year-end championships.

How do ranking points work in Turin?

No ranking points are awarded to the eight players merely for qualifying for the ATP Finals, meaning everyone involved will have to win matches if they want to add to their ranking point tally.

Each round-robin match is worth 200 points per win, with no points awarded to whoever loses each match.

If a player were to win all three round-robin matches they played, they would earn themselves 600 ranking points before the knockout stage.

Once the round-robin stage is complete, the two semi-final matches will be worth 400 points each for the two victorious players.

After the semi-finals, the winner of the final — and ultimately the title — will add a further 500 ranking points to their tournament haul.

Tennis News

Carlos Alcaraz asked if he would prefer to win ATP Finals or beat Jannik Sinner to world No 1 ranking

Novak Djokovic’s ‘selfish’ stance is not fair to those waiting for his big decision

An unbeaten champion will earn themselves a staggering 1,500 ranking points, just as reigning champion Sinner did in 2024.

Round robin: 200 points per win

Semi-final: 400 points

Final: 500 points

Unbeaten champion: 1,500

How does prize money work in Turin?

Unlike with ranking points, there is a participation fee on offer for all eight players — meaning you can still take home prize money even if you do not win a match.

Every player is ensured of a participation fee of $331,000 in Turin, assuming they complete all three round-robin matches; if not, their participation fee will decrease.

An individual round-robin match win is worth $396,500 in Turin this year, meaning a player with a perfect 3-0 group record will have already earned $1,520,500 — three wins plus participation fee — by the end of the round-robin phase.

No further prize money is automatically awarded by reaching the semi-final, though the two victorious semi-finalists will then pick up a further $1,183,500 in winnings.

The player who then wins the final and the title will then add a staggering $2,367,000 to their tournament paycheck in Turin.

Should any player win the title without losing a single match, they would earn $5,071,000 — the biggest paycheck in men’s tennis history.

It would beat both the $5,000,000 awarded to Carlos Alcaraz at the 2025 US Open and the $4,881,100 pocketed by Sinner at the 2024 ATP Finals.

Participant fee: $331,000 (for three complete matches)

Alternate fee: $155,000

Round robin: $396,500 per match win

Semi-final: $1,183,500

Final: $2,367,000

Unbeaten champion: $5,071,000

Read Next: ATP Finals: Does Carlos Alcaraz or Jannik Sinner have the best group-stage draw?