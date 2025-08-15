Coco Gauff could win “double digit” Grand Slam titles and be a long-term world No 1 if she makes a change to her service motion, according to legendary coach Rick Macci.

The American star is already a two-time major singles champion, having triumphed at the 2023 US Open and the 2025 French Open.

Gauff, who has won 10 WTA Tour events overall, is currently at her career-high ranking of world No 2.

The 21-year-old is one of the best movers and defenders in the women’s game, while she is also renowned for her world-class backhand and mental toughness.

While Gauff’s powerful first serve can be a major weapon when firing, her second serve has long been considered a weakness.

She hit the most double faults among all WTA players in 2024 (430) and also leads the tour in this unwanted statistical category so far this season.

Gauff’s second serve troubles recently came to the fore at the Canadian Open in Montreal as she hit 43 double faults across her three matches against Danielle Collins, Veronika Kudermetova and Victoria Mboko.

She then committed eight double faults in her 6-3, 6-2 second round win over Wang Xinyu in Cincinnati.

In an exclusive interview with Tennis365, Macci argued Gauff could become a dominant force with a more reliable serve.

“Think about it, her wide serve to the deuce court is one of the best in the world, but then in the same breath, we’re talking about she leads the WTA Tour in double faults. So there’s a disconnect,” assessed the American.

“Not that you couldn’t have a good first serve and a shaky second. Plus, her racket on her serve, the leg drive doesn’t initiate the racket at the right time and… but keeping her weight back longer with the platform and starting brand new, there’s no doubt that [with] myself and Dr. Gordon (an expert in Biomechanics), this could be solved immediately.

Coco Gauff News

Coco Gauff told exactly how her serving issues could be solved ‘in an hour’ by legendary coach

The 5 women to hit the most double faults in a WTA match: Coco Gauff with 23

“Then, if that changes, I think not only could Coco become No 1 – which she probably will anyways – I think she could stay there for a long time, because her backbone is better than her backhand and she’s an Olympic sprinter with a racket in her hand.

“She’s just such a great competitor, she checks all these other boxes. But when you’re out there double faulting eight, 10, 12 times, or whatever, and you’re still winning, how good could you be when you’re only hitting a couple?

“I mean that’s like crazy. I mean, your mind has to be made of granite. I mean, a lot of girls would disappear into outer space. So I just have so much respect for Coco.

“But to be great, it’s a package, and if this serve could be modified, I have no doubt where she could end up – double digits (Grand Slams) is around the corner for Coco.”

As well as Serena and Venus Williams, Macci has coached Maria Sharapova, Jennifer Capriati, Andy Roddick, Mary Pierce, Anastasia Myskina and Sofia Kenin.

READ NEXT: Goran Ivanisevic’s true opinion on Elena Rybakina revealed after split as Wimbledon title claim made

