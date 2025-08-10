Coco Gauff hit a WTA 1000 milestone only beaten by tennis great Martina Hingis as she saw off Wang Xinyu to reach the third round of the Cincinnati Open.

World No 2 and second seed Gauff needed just 70 minutes to defeat world No 37 Xinyu in Cincinnati, prevailing 6-3, 6-2 to pick up her first win at the tournament since lifting the title in 2023.

The American had been beaten in the opening match of her title defence twelve months ago, falling to Yulia Putintseva.

However, against Xinyu, who beat her in Berlin less than two months ago, Gauff was able to get back to winning ways at the WTA 1000 event.

“It feels great to be back in Cincinnati,” said Gauff, on court.

“Obviously, two years ago I won, and it set me up for a great two weeks in New York [winning the US Open], so it means a lot to me, this tournament.

“I was very happy to see the sites and the improvements, and we’re back here in Cincy.”

Gauff came into Cincinnati following a shock loss to eventual champion Victoria Mboko in the fourth round of the Canadian Open, a tournament in which the American’s double fault issue reared its head.

And things did not get off to a bright start on Sunday for the 21-year-old, who served eight double faults in her opening three service games in Cincinnati.

However, Gauff then did not serve another double fault for the entirety of the rest of the match, and revealed that she was able to “let go” of the issue as the contest went on.

She added: “I think [I was] just trusting myself and trusting the work we put in in practice.

“In the second set, I was able to let go, and I think just try not to focus on the past, knowing that I can’t control it, and just trying to do better for the future.

“I’m happy I was able to change that mindset around.”

Having received a round-one bye in Cincinnati, victory for Gauff was the 36th time she has won her opening match at a WTA 1000 event.

That improves an impressive record for the American, who now holds an overall 36-8 record in opening matches at WTA 1000 tournaments.

And, since the WTA 1000/Tier 1 format was first introduced in 1990, only former world No 1 Hingis has won more opening matches at WTA 1000 events before her 22nd birthday.

The five-time Grand Slam singles champion won 46 opening matches at Tier 1/WTA 1000 tournaments before her milestone birthday in September 2002.

Gauff cannot break that record, though there will be five more WTA 1000 events for her to improve her own record before turning 22 on March 13th next year.

However, the second seed may have a tricky time progressing to round three in Cincinnati, with 32nd seed Dayana Yastremska up next.

Ukrainian star Yastremska stunned Gauff in straight sets in the opening round of Wimbledon just over a month ago, sealing one of the most impressive victories of her career.

The 32nd seed was also able to push the American to the brink of defeat at the Madrid Open in April, winning the opening set to love before Gauff rallied to seal a three-set victory.

