Iga Swiatek and Alex Eala will hope to qualify for the WTA Finals in November

The 2026 WTA Finals will be held at Indian Wells in November, potentially ending a period of instability at the season-ending event.

Since the WTA’s agreement to hold the tournament in Shenzhen was cut short after 2019, the competition has bounced around Guadalajara, Fort Worth, Cancun, and Riyadh.

In those years, players have complained about the courts, the lack of crowds, the facilities, and more. All that should be put to bed, however, with the event heading to California in November.

After this announcement was confirmed in early July, chair of the WTA, Valerie Camillo, said, “The Indian Wells Tennis Garden provides an exceptional stage for the WTA Finals.

“From its world-class facilities and passionate fan base to its proven ability to deliver premier tennis events, the venue offers everything needed to showcase the very best of women’s tennis. We are excited to bring the WTA Finals to Southern California and continue building one of the premier championships in global sport.”

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In just under five months, the top eight women’s tennis players will duke it out to see who can win the prestigious WTA Finals. World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka is yet to win a major this season but is still in with a good shout of finishing 2026 at the top of the rankings.

French Open champion Mirra Andreeva is giving her a run for her money, and Australian Open winner Elena Rybakina is not far behind. Wimbledon winner Linda Noskova has catapulted herself into the picture but some big names such as Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek could miss out.

So, without further ado, here is a breakdown of the WTA rankings race to Indian Wells.

The main WTA Finals qualification contenders

As the North American hard-court swing nears, 19-year-old Andreeva holds a very slender lead in the WTA race over Sabalenka, with Rybakina snapping at their heels.

Wimbledon finalist Karolina Muchova has put herself in a strong position to qualify, while Rome champion Elina Svitolina, and world No 3 Jessica Pegula are well placed, too.

Noskova is in seventh, while 2024 WTA Finals champion Gauff currently sits in the last qualification spot but the two-time major winner will be nervously looking over her shoulder at in-form Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk, who is less than 200 points behind.

Canadian Open champion Victoria Mboko won’t be able to defend her title in the coming weeks due to a MCL knee injury, with it remaining to be seen when the teenager will be back fit again.

That could end her WTA Finals hopes, with the race too close to call right now.

Mirra Andreeva – 4999 points Aryna Sabalenka – 4945 Elena Rybakina – 4627 Karolína Muchová – 4270 Elina Svitolina – 4116 Jessica Pegula – 3950 Linda Nosková – 3674 Coco Gauff – 3484 Marta Kostyuk – 3275 Victoria Mboko – 2393

Big names in jeopardy

Despite six-time Grand Slam champion Swiatek sitting eighth in the rankings, in the race, the outlook is far bleaker. The Pole – who won the WTA Finals in 2023 – is 12th, a whopping 1530 points behind Gauff.

The 25-year-old is heading into a stretch of the season that typically has not been her strongest, although she did win the US Open in 2022.

For her to qualify, she needs to have a very strong final few months of the season. Incidentally, 2025 Australian Open champion Madison Keys is just under 300 points behind Swiatek, while four-time major winner Naomi Osaka – who dispatched Sabalenka at Wimbledon – sits on 1527.

From 11-20, all these players need to have a good hard court swing to give themselves a chance of making it to Indian Wells.

11. Sorana Cîrstea – 2045

12. Iga Świątek – 1954

13. Iva Jovic – 1862

14. Belinda Bencic – 1852

15. Diana Shnaider – 1685

16. Madison Keys – 1684

17. Elise Mertens – 1600

18. Naomi Osaka – 1527

19. Amanda Anisimova – 1498

20. Anna Kalinskaya – 1490

Honourable mentions

While stranger things have happened, it seems unlikely that anyone outside the top 20 will make it to the WTA Finals this year. However, as Brad Gilbert said, in the women’s game, you would back the rest of the field to come out on top, such is the unpredictability of Grand Slams right now.

Indeed, in the last seven majors, there have been seven different champions – which is almost the opposite on the men’s tour, where Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have dominated.

Rising star Alex Eala is at 25th in the race with 1379 points, with the 21-year-old enjoying her best run to date at a Grand Slam with her fourth-round run at Wimbledon.

And former world No 4 and two-time major finalist Jasmine Paolini is capable of stringing magical runs together, but the Italian has ground to make up in 27th on 1194 points.

Purely because she has won two majors before, Barbora Krejcikova should never be counted out, although she is 35th in the race on 895 points. With much of the season to go, there may be a late bolter who could crash the party, too.

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