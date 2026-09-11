The five players to win the US Open three times in a row as Aryna Sabalenka looks to achieve the feat

Aryna Sabalenka is just one step away from winning the US Open for a third consecutive year after she booked her place in the final of the Grand Slam.

Sabalenka produced arguably her best performance of the year to dispatch Jessica Pegula in straight sets with a 7-5, 6-2 victory on Arthur Ashe.

The star has one last chance to secure a Grand Slam in 2026, but she has typically played her best tennis at Flushing Meadows over the years.

Sabalenka won the tournament in 2024 and 2025 and she reached the final in 2023. In fact, you have to go back to 2020 before he exited the Grand Slam before the semi final stage.

Now, Elena Rybakina stands in her way of earning a thurd consecutive US Open crown, which is an achievement that only four players in the Open Era have managed, in both the men’s and women’s game.

Players to win three US Open titles in a row

Serena Williams (2012-14)

Roger Federer (2004-8)

John McEnroe (1979-81)

Ivan Lendl (1985-7)

Chris Evert (1975-8)

Sabalenka would become just the third women to achieve the feat, after Chris Evert’s run of wins in the 1970s and Serena Williams’ run between 2012 and 2014.

Evert won four US Open titles in a row, which is a women’s record, in her dominant trun in the mid-1970s, which included victories against Evonne Goolagong and Pam Shriver.

Williams, meanwhile, clinched her fourth, fifth, and six US Open titles in a row between 2012 and 2014, where she toppled Victoria Azarenka twice in the final, as well as Caroline Wozniacki.

In the men’s draw, three male stars have managed to win three US Open titles in a row and those are John McEnroe, Ivan Lendl, and Roger Federer.

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McEnroe won the US Open in 1979, 1980, and 1981, with the latter of the two seeing him beat his great rival Bjorn Borg in the final of the his home Grand Slam.

Lendl, meanwhile, won the tournament three times in a row between 1985 and 1987 and the Czech legend also reached two more finals in 1988 and 1989, but he was beaten by Mats Wilander and Boris Becker, respectively.

Federer is the only male player to win the event four times in a row and he also remains the only man to win back-to-back titles, which makes Sabalenka’s recent triumps even more impressive.

As for Sabalenka, she holds an 85% winning rate at the US Open, so her form at the New York tournament suggests she has a very good chance of defeating Rybakina in the final and claiming third title in a row.