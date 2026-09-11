Aryna Sabalenka booked her place in the US Open final by defeating Jessica Pegula in straight sets, but she is still mourning the loss of her world no 1 status.

Elena Rybakina became the 30th world No 1 in WTA Tour history by reaching the semi finals of the US Open earlier this week and her victory against Coco Gauff in the semi final ensures she will play Sabalenka in the final.

Even if Sabalenka defeats Rybakina, the Kazakhstani star will still remain the world No 1 heading into the WTA Tour’s Asian swing.

Sabalenka’s poor form over the summer months allowed Rybakina to take advantage in the rankings and the former world No 1 has now reacted to losing her top spot after 99 weeks.

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Speaking after defeating Pegula in the US Open semi final, Sabalenka said: “I really understand how tough it is to reach world No. 1. It was one of my goals. But right now, not much I could do. I didn’t really perform well in the middle of the season.

“Elena took it over and played really well,” she said of her upcoming US Open final opponent. “She took away the number one position. Not much I can do about that.

“I can only focus on myself and stay in the moment and try to do my best right now. Just keep it tight and maybe I will take it back from her.

“It does feel a bit weird you can perform well at the tournament and still be taken away the number one position. It’s okay. It’s sport. I love that. That’s the beauty of sport. Everyone chasing everyone. It’s all about little things you improve and get better at.”

Even outside their tussle for the world No 1 spot, Sabalenka and Rybakina have forged one of the best rivalries on the WTA Tour in the past few seasons.

They have played 17 times on the WTA Tour so far in their incredible careers, with Sabalenka leading the head-to-head with 10 victories.

The pair have already played each other three times in the 2026 season, with Rybakina winning the Australian Open final and Sabalenka responding by knocking her out of Indian Wells and the Miami Open.

Their meeting in the US Open final will be their fourth meeting at a Grand Slam. Sabalenka has won two out of three of their previous meetings, at Wimbledon in 2021 and the Australian Open in 2023.

Rybakina and Sabalenka will meet on Saturday, 12th September on Arthur Ashe Stadium, with play expected to start at 4pm US time, which will be 9pm UK time.