Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula’s ranking points and prize money after US Open exits

There will not be an American women’s US Open champion this year, as Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff exited the tournament at the semi final stage.

Aryna Sabalenka ensured Pegula left the tournament in the final four with one of her best performances of the year, beating the American 7-5, 6-2 on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Gauff, meanwhile, came closer to confirming her place in the US Open final, but she feel to a three-set defeat to new world No 1 Elena Rybakina.

Despite the Americans exits, it’s still be a very successful Grand Slam for both women and they have been rewarded kindly by the New York tournament.

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You receive 780 ranking points for reaching the semi final of a Grand Slam, but both Pegula and Gauff have enjoyed differing success due to their performances at Flushing Meadows last year.

Pegula reached the semi finals of the tournament in 2025, so her run to the final four this year has seen her land a net zero.

Gauff, meanwhile, only reached the fourth round of the US Open in 2025, so she has had a more beneficial run that Pegula at this year’s event.

The 22-year-old has earned 540 ranking points thanks to her semi final appearance, which has put her on 7244 ranking points ahead of the Asian swing.

WTA Tour live rankings after the US Open semi finals

Elena Rybakina – 9201 Aryna Sabalenka – 7875 Jessica Pegula – 7275 Coco Gauff – 7244

That means there is just 31 ranking points splitting Pegula and Gauff currently and they both still have an outside chance of reaching world No 1 before the season finishes.

Both women are basically confirmed to have qualified for the WTA Finals at the end of the year and there is still two Masters events in the China Open and the Wuhan Open to come.

As for prize money, Gauff and Pegula have both pocketed $1,450,000 for their semi final exits at this year’s Grand Slam.

That takes Gauff up to a total of $6,971,776 in prize money for the 2026 season, whereas Pegula has collected $5733,469 for her hard work this year.

Both women will enjoy a break from competitive action following their exploits at the US Open, although in typical tennis fashion it will not be too long.

Pegula will have 10 days off before she is set to return to action at the Singapore Open, which kicks of the WTA Tour’s Asian swing on September 21st.

Gauff, meanwhile, will have a slightly longer break than her American counterpart. She will be back in action at the China Open, which is set to begin on September 30th.