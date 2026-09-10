If, at the start of the year, you would have said that none of Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, and Jannik Sinner would make the US Open semi final, a collective of tennis fans would have burst out laughing.

But here we are.

Due to a myriad of reasons, including injury, age, and fatigue, the players who have dominated the Grand Slams in the past few years are nowhere to be seen.

Instead, there is a very exciting selection of players, three of which could be crowned a Grand Slam champion for the first time in their careers.

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Two of which, in Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe, are looking to become the first American man to win the US Open since Andy Roddick in 2003. No pressure, then.

With a very interesting selection of names for the final four, here are our predictions for the US Open semi final.

Alexander Zverev vs Karen Khachanov

Alexander Zverev will begin the overwhelming favourite to beat Karen Khachanov in the US Open semi finals, but the Russian star has plenty of experience in the latter stages of majors.

He’s reached the semi finals of the US Open before, as well as the Australian Open, and he’s been in several quarter finals at Wimbledon and Roland Garros.

As a result, he will not be a pushover for Zverev and the German has shown signs of weakness throughout the tournament. Zverev has been taken the distance twice already, and Khachanov is the player who has dropped the least amount of games out of the four semifinalist.

Khachanov will worry Zverev and if he takes the first set off the world No 2 it will be enough to put the pressure on the star.

Prediction: Alexander Zverev wins the match, but Khachanov takes a set off him.

Ben Shelton vs Frances Tiafoe

Shelton vs Tiafoe is arguably the biggest American tennis match for two decades and there will be an incredible amount of pressure on both men on Arthur Ashe for their semi finals.

We can only hope that doesn’t detract from the quality on show, because this has all the makings of an absolute Grand Slam classic.

Both men are coming off a five-set match a few days prior so it could take them some time to get to grips with each other, but there is no chance this match ends in straight sets.

Shelton will be buoyed by his victory over Alcaraz, but Tiafoe always saves his best tennis for his home Grand Slam. This match is the last match on Arthur Ashe and all the signs are pointing toward another late one.

Prediction: Tiafoe defeats Shelton in five sets.