Jannik Sinner has made the big decision to not compete at this year’s Davis Cup Finals, so what does the four-time Grand Slam champion’s remaining 2025 schedule look like?

The world No 2 is in action this week at the Vienna Open, where he will face world No 51 Daniel Altmaier in his opening round match on Wednesday.

Sinner won the indoor hard-court ATP 500 tournament in Austria in 2023, and he is seeking his fourth title of 2025 after winning the Australian Open, Wimbledon and the China Open.

Italy’s Davis Cup captain Filippo Volandri confirmed today that Sinner would not feature at the 2025 Davis Cup Final 8 stage, which will be held in Bologna from November 18 to 23. Sinner inspired Italy to win the Davis Cup in both 2023 and 2024.

In his pre-tournament press conference in Vienna, Sinner explained why he would not help his nation defend the Davis Cup crown this time.

“I’ve won the Davis Cup twice. My team and I decided this because the season at the end of the year is very long, and I need an extra week off to start training sooner,” he said (translated from Italian).

“The goal is to get back on track in Australia. In the last two years, I haven’t been at the top because there was little time, so we made this decision. We’ll see.”

Here is Sinner’s updated 2025 schedule after his Davis Cup withdrawal.

Paris Masters – October 27-November 2

After his appearance in Vienna, Sinner is due to play the season’s ninth and last ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Paris.

This will be the first edition of the prestigious indoor hard-court event staged at La Defense Arena, with the tournament having moved from the Accor Arena.

Sinner missed the 2024 Paris Masters due to a virus, and he holds a 1-2 record from his previous three appearances at the event. He also pulled out of the 2023 edition after winning his opening match.

Last week, a report in Italy claimed that Sinner will skip the Paris Masters again this year, but as things stand, he is still signed up to play.

ATP Finals, Turin – November 9-16

Sinner sealed his qualification for the ATP Finals in August, which means he will make his third successive appearance as a full qualifier. He also played two matches as an alternate in 2021.

The 24-year-old is the reigning champion, having beaten Taylor Fritz in the final to win last year’s season-ending championships with a perfect 5-0 record. He was also a runner-up to Novak Djokovic in 2023.

Given Sinner’s decision to skip the Davis Cup Finals, which will take place the following week, the ATP Finals will be his last event in 2025.

