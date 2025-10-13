Jannik Sinner has had an up and down 2025 season.

Jannik Sinner will reportedly not play at the Paris Masters or the Davis Cup after his bid to retain the world No 1 spot was mathematically ended.

After Carlos Alcaraz took the top spot following their clash in the US Open final, Sinner’s retirement in Shanghai meant the Spaniard would remain at No 1 until the end of the year.

With that in mind, Europsport Italy’s journalist Simone Eterno reports that Sinner will sit out the Paris Masters and the Davis Cup but will feature in Vienna and at the ATP Finals.

The Vienna Open will begin later this month while the ATP Finals kick off in Turin on November 9.

Sinner’s decision to sit out Paris means he will have gone the whole year without winning an ATP 1000 event, with his last success coming in Miami last year.

As for the Davis Cup, Sinner has largely carried Italy to success in recent times and was their star player last season when he beat Tallon Griekspoor to secure a 2-0 win against the Netherlands. In total, Sinner has played 18 Davis Cup matches, winning all but three of them.

Sinner’s Shanghai injury had brought concerns about his immediate playing future, but he will, however, feature in the exhibition matches at the 6 Kings Slam in Saudi Arabia which could earn him up to £6m.

A victory at the ATP Finals event could end what has been an up-and-down season for the Italian. He started the year by winning his second Australian Open but then was given a three-month ban for doping.

He returned to action to lose a dramatic French Open final to Alcaraz but got his revenge with victory at Wimbledon.

It was to be the Spaniard who had the last laugh with his US Open victory confirming his return to the No 1 spot.

Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley suggested those two could be the “greatest” rivalry tennis has ever seen.

“We’re witnessing the birth of what could be the greatest rivalry tennis has ever seen,” Tiley said.

“Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz are pushing each other to extraordinary levels. They force each other to new heights every time they compete; their contrasting styles make for electric matches and they both fight to the final point.

“This is a rivalry that could define the sport for years to come.”

