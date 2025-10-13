Jannik Sinner is one of the most endorsed athletes in the world.

As one of the best tennis players in the world, Jannik Sinner is no stranger to lucrative endorsements from wealthy companies.

The Italian may only be 24, but he has already amassed a big portfolio of international brands eager to get one of tennis’ biggest stars to use their product.

With the player having earned $48,779,987 in career earnings so far, he has captured far more than that in sponsorship.

Here are the brands currently signed up with Sinner:

Nike

Sinner’s most obvious sponsorship is the one he can most often be seen wearing – Nike.

The American sportswear company, who sponsored Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal in the past, went early when targeting Sinner and gave him a huge contract before he had even broken into the top 10.

He first linked up with the ‘Swoosh’ company in 2018 but in 2022, they gave him a 10-year deal worth $158 million.

Head

When he turned pro in 2018, Sinner began using rackets from the Austrian company Head.

The first racket he used was the Graphene 360+ Speed MP but these days he is using a TGT 301.4 pro that has been heavily customised.

The exact value of Sinner’s deal with Head has not been reported but could be anywhere from $2–5 million.

Gucci

Given he is one of the most famous active Italian sportsmen, it is unsurprising that a big number of Sinner’s endorsements are from Italian companies.

The most prominent of those is his partnership with Gucci and Sinner was pictured walking out at Wimbledon with one of their bags in 2023.

The exact value of this deal is not public but is predicted to be $3m to $5m.

Intesa Sanpaolo

Another Italian brand in Sinner’s roster is the bank Intesa Sanpaolo.

Sinner joined forces with them in June 2021 with the 24-year-old acting as brand ambassador.

When the two parties came together, Sinner was ranked just No.19 in the world so the Italian bank have been paid off for their trust in him.

Lavazza

One of the most famous coffee brands in the world, Lavazza, endorsed Sinner when he was just 17 years old back in 2019.

They have stayed together ever since and the company were one of the biggest voices of support when Sinner’s doping case was revealed.

“The [doping case] shocked us. Then, like everyone else, we realised that it was a mishap,” Lavazza vice-chairman Marco Lavazza told Il Giornale at the time. “But I don’t have any doubts over who Jannik Sinner is.”

La Roche-Posay

Shortly after his first Grand Slam win at the 2024 Australian Open, Sinner was rewarded with another new sponsor – this time in the form of La Roche-Posay.

The French sunscreen brand, who is owned by L’Oreal, announced Sinner as a new partner to “raise awareness of photoprotection,” which is otherwise known as sunburn.

Considering he spends most of his career out in sunshine, a sunscreen provider makes sense for the 24-year-old.

Rolex

For a watch company, sponsoring a tennis player is an attractive prospect as it is one of few sports where they can wear the product whilst playing.

In the past, we have seen the likes of Rafa Nadal wear a Richard Mille while playing but Sinner has so far not worn any while on court.

He is though sponsored by Rolex and after every match can quickly be seen tying one of their watches around his wrist.

After his victory at Wimbledon this year, he strapped on a Rolex Daytona worth almost $40,000.

Sinner has been signed with Rolex since 2020.

Explora Journeys

Sport often throws up some weird sponsorships so perhaps we should not be surprised that Sinner also has a deal with cruise ship company Explora Journeys.

This is one of Sinner’s newest deals having come together in August of this year and the company say they share the same values with the Italian.

FastWeb

FastWeb is an Italian telecommunications company owned by the Swiss giant Swisscom.

They are also one of Sinner’s earliest sponsors and have a deal running until 2026.

De Cecco

Would Sinner even be Italian if he didn’t have a pasta sponsor?

Of the many companies specializing in the global product, it is De Cecco that can boast having Italy’s best tennis player promoting their brand.

The two parties came together in May 2024 and quickly became a regular face on Italian TV adverts.

Enervit

When he’s not eating pasta, Sinner keeps on top of his diet with Enervit who are his official nutrition partner.

Again they are an Italian company and specialize in the sports nutrition sector. Sinner, who signed with them in July 2024, has often been seen eating their gels on the sidelines during a match.

Pigna

Another Italian brand sponsoring Sinner is Pigna, who create stationery supplies for children.

Sinner has his own brand of books and other things kids may need and the partnership began in May 2023.

Panini

Sinner’s final deal is with Panini, the Italian company behind the stickers and trading cards that are so popular around the world.

They joined together in June 2024 with the deal covering trading cards, autographed memorabilia and game gear, books and magazines, and to mark the occasion, they released a special Sinner card to commemorate him reaching No.1 in the world.

