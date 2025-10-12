The 2025 Shanghai Masters was a tournament played in brutal conditions and defined by shock results, but how have the ATP Rankings been impacted by events in China?

In a remarkable story, cousins Valentin Vacherot and Arthur Rinderknech faced off in the championship match in just the third-ever meeting between two unseeded players in an ATP Masters 1000 final.

Vacherot, a 204th-ranked Monegasque qualifier, defeated Rinderknech 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 in the final to complete a fairytale run to his first-ever ATP Tour title. The 26-year-old won nine consecutive matches, including two in the qualifying rounds.

Here, we look at the ATP Rankings Winners and Losers from the Masters 1000 tournament in Shanghai.

ATP Top 10 Before Shanghai Masters

1) Carlos Alcaraz, 11,540

2) Jannik Sinner, 10,950

3) Alexander Zverev, 5,980

4) Taylor Fritz, 4,995

5) Novak Djokovic, 4,830

6) Ben Shelton, 4,190

7) Alex de Minaur, 3,735

8) Jack Draper, 3,590

9) Lorenzo Musetti, 3,555

10) Karen Khachanov, 3,190

World No 1 Carlos Alcaraz withdrew ahead of Shanghai after his title run at the Japan Open, and he has dropped 200 points in the Live ATP Rankings having been a quarter-finalist last year.

Jannik Sinner was the reigning Shanghai champion, but he was unable to take advantage of Alcaraz’s absence as he retired in his third round match with Tallon Griekspoor due to cramping.

The Italian has, therefore, dropped a hefty 950 points, which leaves him 1,340 points adrift of Alcaraz.

Live Rankings ATP Top 10 After Shanghai Masters

1) Carlos Alcaraz, 11,340

2) Jannik Sinner, 10,000

3) Alexander Zverev, 5,930

4) Taylor Fritz, 4,645

5) Novak Djokovic, 4,580

6) Ben Shelton, 4,100

7) Alex de Minaur, 3,880

8) Lorenzo Musetti, 3,645 (+1)

9) Jack Draper, 3,590 (-1)

10) Karen Khachanov, 3,190

Third-ranked Alexander Zverev’s struggles continued as he was upset by Rinderknech in the third round — a result that has seen him drop 50 points.

Taylor Fritz’s third round loss to Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard has seen him drop 350 points as he reached the last four in Shanghai in 2024.

Novak Djokovic would have replaced Fritz as the world No 4 if he had reached a second successive Shanghai final. However, the Serb’s shock semi-final exit to Vacherot means he has dropped 250 points and will remain in fifth position.

World No 6 Ben Shelton has dropped 90 points after losing his opening match, while seventh-ranked Alex de Minaur has gained 145 points after making the quarter-finals.

Lorenzo Musetti’s run to the last 16 increased his points tally by 90 points, which will see him displace Jack Draper as the world No 8. Draper ended his season after the US Open due to injury.

Karen Khachanov remains in 10th place after losing his opening match.

The Winners

Vacherot is undoubtedly the biggest winner as the 1,020 points he earned for winning the title as a qualifier has rocketed him 164 places from 204th to 40th in the live rankings. This will see him soar past his previous career-high ranking of 110th.

Rinderknech has gained 620 points for his runner-up result, which has lifted him 26 places to a projected new career-high of world No 28.

Given Sinner’s unfortunate exit, Alcaraz has to be seen as a winner from Shanghai despite not playing.

Daniil Medvedev’s semi-final loss to Rinderknech was a painful end to his encouraging run. The former world No 1 has, though, climbed from 18th to 14th, which is a welcome boost.

The Losers

Sinner’s early exit did significant damage to his already-slim hopes of reclaiming the world No 1 position from Alcaraz this year.

Djokovic, who suffered physically in his semi-final defeat, missed out on securing a top four spot, which could have been beneficial if he does compete in any big upcoming events.

Tomas Machac was a semi-finalist in Shanghai in 2024, but his third round exit this year has seen him slip from 23rd to 30th place.

Grigor Dimitrov, who continues to be sidelined through injury, has dropped from 27th to 32nd.

David Goffin has suffered a 22-place slide from 83rd to 105th after falling in the third round, having been a quarter-finalist in 2024.

