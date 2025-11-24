The 2025 ATP Tour season is officially over, with action at the Davis Cup Finals in Bologna bringing a long and memorable year of men’s tennis to a close.

It has been a year dominated by two men, who likely need no introduction, but there have still been an array of interesting storylines and narratives within the ATP.

Here, looking back at a player’s year-end ranking and ranking moves, titles won — and significance of those titles — and overall consistency, we rank our 10 best ATP Tour players of 2025.

10) Jack Draper

Injury derailed the second half of Draper’s season, though a strong first part of 2025 will build hopes that the 23-year-old can become a force in the game for years to come.

The Brit memorably stunned two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz on his way to winning a first Masters 1000 title in Indian Wells, and was also a Madrid Open and Qatar Open finalist.

Draper cracked the top 10 and reached a stunning new high of world No 4 in 2025 and, despite playing just one match after Wimbledon, finished the year 10th in the ATP Rankings.

9) Lorenzo Musetti

Musetti’s wait to win a first title since 2022 continues, but this was undoubtedly the greatest season of the Italian’s career so far.

The Italian was runner-up at the Monte Carlo Masters, Chengdu Open, and Hellenic Championship, as well as a Madrid, Rome, and Roland Garros semi-finalist, and a US Open quarter-finalist.

Tennis News

Carlos Alcaraz’s winning record against Jannik Sinner is misleading, claims leading coach

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner ‘friends’ theory being ‘pushed way harder than reality’

The 23-year-old broke into the top 10 for the first time and reached a new high of sixth in the world, ending the year ranked eighth after making his ATP Finals debut — and sealing a key match win.

8) Ben Shelton

The latter stages of Shelton’s year were somewhat affected by the shoulder issue he sustained at the US Open, but 2025 was still a huge step in the right direction for the US star.

A first Masters 1000 title at the Canadian Open was accompanied by a semi-final run at the Australian Open, alongside reaching a first Wimbledon quarter-final, and a first fourth round at the French Open.

The 23-year-old was briefly ranked as the US No 1 later in the year and reached a career-high of fifth in the world, ending a breakout year ranked ninth — up 12 spots from the end of 2024.

7) Alex de Minaur

De Minaur went under the radar at points in 2025, but the Australian put together a solid and consistent year to continue establishing himself towards the top of the men’s game.

The highlight of his season was a thrilling triumph at the ATP 500 Washington Open, though he was also a Rotterdam Open finalist, and a quarter-finalist at both the Australian Open and US Open.

He was also part of Team World’s victorious Laver Cup team in San Francisco and ended his season on a high in Turin, ultimately reaching the semi-final of the ATP Finals after a tough start to his campaign.

6) Taylor Fritz

2025 looked set to be a difficult season for Fritz throughout the opening months of the year, though the US No 1 roared into life in the second half of the year.

A strong grass-court season fired the 28-year-old into his first Wimbledon semi-final and saw him claim titles in Stuttgart and Eastbourne, and he would later return to the quarter-final of the US Open.

Fritz was also a United Cup and Laver Cup champion in 2025 and a Japan Open finalist, ending the year sixth in the world — and sixth in our countdown.

5) Alexander Zverev

Zverev’s year may not have been a vintage one, but it was arguably not as bad as many people would make it out to be.

Despite struggles at times, the German still finished the year ranked fourth in the world and was a champion at the ATP 500 Munich Open, as well as a runner-up at the Australian Open.

Also a finalist at the Stuttgart Open and Vienna Open in 2025, Zverev’s season was solid enough — if not spectacular — and will still likely be a threat in 2026.

4) Felix Auger-Aliassime

After finishing 2023 and 2024 down at 29th in the world, the resurgence of Auger-Aliassime across 2025 was one of the best stories on the ATP Tour this season.

The Canadian started the year strongly with titles in Adelaide and Montpellier, and would later claim his third title of the year at the European Open — weeks after reaching the US Open semi-final.

Also a runner-up in Dubai and at the Paris Masters in 2025, a run to the last four of the ATP Finals saw the 25-year-old reach a brand new high of world No 5 — up from his previous best ranking of sixth from 2022, and up 24 spots on the year.

3) Novak Djokovic

Despite a limited schedule throughout the season, Djokovic’s permanent class shone through, ending the year ranked fourth in the world despite playing just 13 tournaments.

The Serbian sealed a milestone 100th title in Geneva in April and then ended his year with victory at the Hellenic Championship in Athens, as well as finishing as the Miami Open runner-up.

One of just two men to reach the semi-final of all four Grand Slam tournaments in 2025, the 38-year-old undoubtedly remains the best player on the ATP outside of the ‘New Two’.

2) Jannik Sinner

Despite a three-month doping ban served from February to May this year, Sinner’s year was still truly exceptional when it comes to his on-court achievements.

The Italian reached the final of all four Grand Slams in 2025 — triumphing at the Australian Open and Wimbledon — and also lifted the China Open, Vienna Open, and Paris Masters titles in 2025.

Sinner wrapped up his year with a successful title defence at the ATP Finals, and the world No 2 looks poised for another remarkable season across 2026.

1) Carlos Alcaraz

Ending the year as the world No 1, a career-best season puts Alcaraz atop the official ATP Rankings — and on the top of our standings for 2025.

The Spaniard lifted a staggering eight titles across the year — the most he has ever won in a season — with highlights being his French Open and US Open victories.

Alcaraz was also the Monte Carlo Masters, Italian Open, Cincinnati Open, Japan Open, Rotterdam Open, and Queen’s Club Championship, as well as a further runner-up finish at Wimbledon, the ATP Finals, and the Barcelona Open.

Closest rival Sinner did well to push the Spaniard as close as he did in 2025, but Alcaraz was arguably just a step ahead across the year as a whole.

Read Next: Ranking the 10 best WTA Tour players of 2025 – ft. Sabalenka, Swiatek, Gauff, Anisimova