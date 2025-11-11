The 2025 WTA Tour season is officially over, with action at the WTA Finals in Riyadh bringing a long and memorable year to a close.

Overall, there is a general sense that this has been one of the strongest years in the women’s games for quite some time, with a growing consistency at the very top and rivalries both developing and emerging.

Here, looking back at a player’s year-end ranking and ranking moves, titles won — and significance of those titles — and overall consistency, we rank our 10 best WTA Tour players of 2025.

10) Belinda Bencic

Bencic was outside the top 450 at the start of 2025, but a phenomenal season has put her on the brink of a return to the top 10 at the start of 2026.

The Swiss’ resurgence was one of the best stories of 2025, with a run to the semi-final of Wimbledon accompanied by two WTA 500 triumphs at the Abu Dhabi Open and Pan Pacific Open.

The 28-year-old also reached the fourth round of the Australian Open and the Indian Wells quarter-final in 2025, finishing the year at 11th in the WTA Rankings.

9) Jasmine Paolini

After a stunning breakthrough in 2024, it was always going to be difficult for Paolini to back that up — though the Italian remains inside the top 10 at the end of 2025.

Paolini struggled to make an impact at the Grand Slams, but her triumph on home soil at the Italian Open was one of the most memorable victories of the season, also reaching a second WTA 1000 final of 2025 in Cincinnati.

The 29-year-old was also a semi-finalist in Miami and Wuhan and guided Italy to a second straight Billie Jean King Cup title, finishing the year as the world No 8 on the WTA Rankings.

8) Madison Keys

Keys struggled in the second half of 2025, but there was no better story this season than her extraordinary run in Melbourne, altering the trajectory of her career to lift the Australian Open title.

The American beat all of Elena Rybakina, Iga Swiatek, and Aryna Sabalenka on her way to victory, and she would later reach a new career-high of fifth in the WTA Rankings.

Ending the year at seventh in the world, Keys can also celebrate an Adelaide International triumph, Indian Wells semi-final, and a French Open quarter-final in 2025.

7) Mirra Andreeva

A tough second half of 2025 saw Andreeva fail to reach the WTA Finals, though there is little doubt that this season provided a huge breakthrough for one of the brightest talents in the women’s game.

The Russian won back-to-back WTA 1000 titles in Dubai and Indian Wells, all before her 18th birthday, and would later reach French Open and Wimbledon quarter-finals.

Andreeva reached a career-high of fifth in July and ended the season as the world No 9, having started the year down at 16th in the world.

6) Jessica Pegula

Pegula’s Grand Slam results were far from ideal at the start of 2025, though her impressive run to the US Open semi-final was a reminder of why she has been a mainstay in the top 10 in recent years.

That was perhaps her big highlight of 2025, but the 31-year-old was also a champion on all three surfaces the season, triumphing at the Austin Open, Charleston Open, and Bad Homburg Open.

With further finals in Wuhan and Adelaide to her name, and a WTA Finals semi-final, Pegula finishes the year ranked sixth in the world — her fourth straight top-10 finish.

5) Elena Rybakina

Rybakina’s 2025 was up-and-down and highly publicised — not always for the right reasons — but her stunning WTA Finals triumph this past week was one of the most impressive runs to a title all year.

The Kazakh was an unbeaten champion in Riyadh, capturing her third title of the year after WTA 500 titles at the Strasbourg International and Ningbo Open.

A deep Grand Slam run evaded Rybakina in 2025, but a strong end to the season places her in the top five of both our countdown and in the WTA Rankings.

4) Coco Gauff

Gauff’s game was under scrutiny throughout large chunks of 2025, though she still leaves the season with another Grand Slam title and another WTA 1000 title.

After finals at the Madrid Open and Italian Open, the American capped off her clay swing with a stunning run to the title at Roland Garros — downing world No 1 Sabalenka in the final.

Gauff then bounced back from a challenging grass-court and hard-court summer with triumph at the Wuhan Open, and finishes the season as the world No 3 for the third consecutive year.

3) Amanda Anisimova

Starting the year down at 36th in the WTA Rankings, the rise of Anisimova was one of the best feel-good stories of the year, with the American set to become a strong force in the game.

Anisimova reached back-to-back Grand Slam finals at Wimbledon and the US Open and, while she did not win either, did claim WTA 1000 triumphs at the Qatar Open and China Open.

With a Queen’s Club runner-up finish and WTA Finals semi-final to her name, the 24-year-old ends an incredible year ranked fourth in the world, and has surged more than most this season.

2) Iga Swiatek

2025 has sometimes been perceived as an ‘off’ year for Swiatek, though it is a hallmark of her greatness that a seemingly weaker year still sees her capture a Grand Slam title.

The Pole’s run to a sixth major at Wimbledon — double-bagelling Anisimova in the final — was one of the most impressive runs of the year, and she would later win the WTA 1000 Cincinnati Open and WTA 500 Korea Open.

Despite some uncharacteristic defeats, Swiatek was still an Australian Open and French Open semi-finalist and US Open quarter-finalist, and comfortably finishes 2025 as the world No 2.

1) Aryna Sabalenka

Sabalenka was not dominant this year, but she was far enough ahead of the rest to comfortably be recognised as the best player of 2025.

The Belarusian’s four titles were highlighted by winning her fourth Grand Slam title at the US Open, with WTA 1000 triumphs in Miami and Madrid — and the Brisbane International title — also to her name.

Sabalenka’s four titles were the most on tour this year, as were her nine finals, with runner-up finishes at the Australian Open, French Open, Indian Wells, WTA Finals, and Stuttgart Open to her name.

Her struggle to get over the line in big matches will be a talking point heading into 2026, but she has been atop the WTA Rankings all season, and her place as No 1 feels secure for a while.

Honourable mentions

Ekaterina Alexandrova: The 31-year-old won the Linz Open and reached a further three WTA 500 finals this year, quietly climbing up the rankings to finish 2025 at a career-high of world No 10.

Clara Tauson: Big-hitting Tauson ends the year at a career-high of 12th after a breakthrough season, triumphing in Auckland and finishing runner-up in Dubai.

