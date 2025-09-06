Aryna Sabalenka is the US Open champion all over again and this victory is her most lucrative yet.

The 2024 champion defended her title in impressive fashion with a 6-3, 6-4 win against Amanda Anisimova, as the Belarusian finally ended her wait for a Grand Slam title in 2025 after a series of near misses.

She reached the final at the Australian Open and French Open before coming up short on both occasions.

She then lost against Anisimova in the Wimbledon semi-finals, but she gained sweet revenge for that painful defeat on grass courts by securing a win that allowed her to seal a fourth Grand Slam title.

The record-breaking prize money on offer at this year’s US Open ensured this was the most lucrative match in women’s tennis history, with Sabalenka taking home the huge $5m cash windfall.

That represents a huge 100 per cent increase on the $2.5m Emma Raducanu won when she lifted the US Open just four years ago, with the rapid rise in prize money highlighting how lucrative top level tennis has become.

Anisimova may not see too many silver linings in her defeat in front of a packed crowd on Arthur Ashe Stadium, but she may feel a little better when she takes a peek at her bank account and sees the huge $2.5m runners-up prize boosting her fortune.

Those figures will be heavily taxed, but they represent a stunning reward for the two players who battled so hard to reach the US Open final.

Ranking points are almost as valuable as money for players at the top of the game and Sabalenka will welcome the 2,000 points that will be added to her total on Monday morning after this big win.

That restores the total that dropped off her ranking from last year’s success and cements Sabalenka’s commanding lead at the top of the WTA Rankings.

The 1,300 ranking points added to the total of Anisimova will also give her boost as she looks to secure qualification to the lucrative WTA Finals in Saudi Arabia.

“For a match that was 6-3, 7-6, there were a lot of momentum changes within the match,” said tennis legend Marina Navratilova, as she summed up a fine final on Sky Sports.

“Aryna Sabalenka showed just what a champion she is, because she had a lot of pressure on her – she lost finals at the Australian Open and French Open.

“Amanda Anisimova has got to keep her head up high. She held her own here today and is now in the conversation at all of the majors.

“Sabalenka just had a little bit more firepower and composure. Feeling the pressure, she did not falter. She held her nerve brilliantly in the tiebreaker.”

