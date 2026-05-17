Jannik Sinner confirmed he is planning a complete tennis detox after he continued his remarkable run of success with victory in the Italian Open final against Casper Ruud.

Sinner joined Novak Djokovic as the only player to win all nine ATP Masters 1000 tournaments as he completed his set in front of his Italian fans after defeating Ruud 6-4, 6-4

Sinner’s success in an hour and 45 minutes extended his winning run to 29 matches and also made him the first Italian man to win the competition since Adriano Panatta in 1976.

It also ensured his incredible winning run in ATP Masters tournaments continued, as he won his sixth successive title at this level, in a run that dates back to the Paris Masters at the back end of 2025.

The world No 1 has expressed some concerns that he is reaching the end of his physical capacity after an exhaustive run of winning over the last few months, so he made it clear that he will not be getting back on a tennis court for a few days.

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The French Open is a week away and Sinner needs the Roland Garros title to complete his set of Grand Slams, with a tennis break the path he will follow over the next few days.

“The priority is to recover as much as I can in the next two to three days,” said Sinner.

“There is not going to be a lot of training, Tennis, zero. Physical, [my team and I] need to see.

“I want to be with my family as well, in this moment. Switching off tennis, then from Thursday onwards, I think I will be in Paris, preparing, and we’ll see how it goes. For now, it’s important to rest.”

As he reflected on his latest remarkable achievement, Sinner suggested completing his full set of Masters title was even sweeter after he sealed the deal in front of his home fans.

“There’s no better place to complete this set,” Sinner shared. “It has been a very, very interesting tournament already back in the years. In 2019, I had my debut here on this court. I always felt very positive, but in a different way, a lot of attention, a lot of emotions going through. It means a lot.

“I believe for an Italian, it’s one of the most special places we play tennis in. To win at least once in my career means a lot to me.

“It’s been a long time since an Italian won – 50 years. I’m happy one of us was able to take advantage of this great period for Italian tennis.”

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Sinner has now won all five ATP Masters events in 2025, with Djokovic in 2015 the only player who has claimed more after winning six in 2015.

Sinner also joined Rafael Nadal as the only player to win all three ATP Masters titles on clay in a season since the format’s introduction in 1990 and he will now head into the French Open as the red hot favourite.

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