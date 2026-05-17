(L-R) Casper Ruud and his father Christian with his mother Lele inset, and his sisters Caroline and Charlotte

Casper Ruud has reached his maiden final at the 2026 Italian Open, but how much do you know about the Norwegian star’s family?

The world No 25 dropped just a single set in his wins over Zachary Svajda, Jiri Lehecka, Lorenzo Musetti, Karen Khachanov and Luciano Darderi en route to the final in Rome.

The 27-year-old, who will face world No 1 Jannik Sinner in the championship match at the Foro Italico, is chasing his second Masters 1000 title having won the 2025 Madrid Open.

Ruud is Norway’s most accomplished tennis player of all time, having reached three Grand Slams finals, won 14 ATP Tour titles and achieved a career-high ranking of world No 2.

Casper Ruud’s parents

Ruud was born on 22 December 1998 in Oslo, Norway to his father Christian and mother Lele.

Little information is available about Lele Ruud, who lives a private life, although she does attend some of Casper’s matches and has sat in her son’s player box at the French Open and US Open.

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Casper was introduced to tennis at the age of four by his father Christian, who was previously Norway’s most successful tennis player.

Ruud’s father, who was born in Oslo on 24 August 1972, played professionally from 1991 to 2001 and peaked at 39th in the ATP Rankings in 1995.

Christian Ruud won 12 ATP Challenger Tour titles and achieved his best Grand Slam result at the 1997 Australian Open, where he reached the fourth round. He was also a quarter-finalist at the 1997 Monte Carlo Masters.

Speaking to the ATP Tour website last year, Christian Ruud said: “I felt like I had a pretty good career, getting to No 39 in the world.

“I know how tough it is to be in the top 10. He (Casper) has had the belief from a young age that he can be good, and I think that’s good, because I’m not sure if I had it.

“No one from Norway did anything before me, so I was just happy to get into the top 100, then top 50. Maybe I was happy with that, instead of dream a little bit bigger.

“I think Casper is a kid that has always been dreaming big. I don’t know how he managed to do it, it was very easy for me to think, ‘Norway had no tennis players, we can’t become good’.

“But he never had that mentality or thought in his head. We’re more of a skiing country, but why can’t a kid from Norway become one of the best players in the world?”

Casper has been coached by his father for much of his life and career.

“I feel like a coach, a father, and also a friend,” Christian explained during the same interview. “We have a lot of the same interests: we like to play golf and we listen to a little bit of the same music.

“Of course, we have the father-son relationship, but he also respects that I’m also his coach, and he doesn’t make a fuss about it.

“He’s such an easy tempered guy to work with, and if there is something he doesn’t like, he tells me and I respect his opinions. It hasn’t been a problem.

“I know it’s difficult to be a father and a coach, especially if the father hasn’t done that sport. But he respected me from quite a young age, because he understood that I was a player who knew what I was talking about. In that sense, he was very mature from a young age.”

Casper Ruud’s siblings

Ruud has two younger sisters, Caroline and Charlotte, who have occasionally travelled with him and attended his matches on the tour.

Like Casper, Charlotte Ruud — who is 20 — is pursuing a tennis career, and she attended the Rafa Nadal academy in Mallorca. She played professional ITF matches in 2024.

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