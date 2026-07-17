Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Ben Shelton have a lot of points on the line during the upcoming North American swing.

With the grass-court season coming to an end with the Wimbledon final with Sinner beating Alexander Zverev to successfully defend his title, the attention turns to the hard courts.

Sinner will head to North America with a massive 4,970-point lead over Zverev in the ATP Rankings with Carlos Alcaraz down to No 3 following his lengthy absence from the ATP Tour due to injury.

The ATP uses a rolling 52-week cumulative system to determine the rankings so players will drop points they earned from the 2025 events at the start of the 2026 edition.

The 2026 swing comprises of the Washington DC Open (an ATP 500 event), Los Cabos Open (ATP 250), Canadian Open (ATP 1000), Cincinnati Open (ATP 1000) and the US Open (Grand Slam).

ATP Rankings Top 10 Before Hard-Court Swing

1. Jannik Sinner – 13,450

2. Alexander Zverev – 8,480

3. Carlos Alcaraz – 8,160

4. Felix Auger-Aliassime – 4,740

5. Alex de Minaur – 4,110

6. Ben Shelton – 3,770

7. Novak Djokovic – 3,760

8. Daniil Medvedev – 3,670

9. Flavio Cobolli – 3,460

10. Taylor Fritz – 3,365

Carlos Alcaraz – 3,000

World No 2 Alcaraz will be defending the most points in the next two months as he won the Cincinnati Open (1,000) and US Open (2,000) last year.

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The only good news for Alcaraz is the fact that he didn’t play at the Canadian Open last year so he won’t drop any points from that event as he will once again not feature there in 2026.

But no one is quite sure what to expect from the Spaniard at the Cincinnati Open as it will be his first tournament in more than four months.

Jannik Sinner – 1,950

The Italian has virtually wrapped up the year-end No 1 ranking with his Wimbledon title, but he will drop 1,300 points in New York and 650 in Cincy after finishing runner-up to Alcaraz at both events in 2025.

Ben Shelton – 1,500

The American had an incredible swing last year as he started with a run to the semi-final of the ATP 500 Washington DC Open (200) and then won his maiden ATP Masters 1000 title at the Canadian Open.

That was followed by a run to the quarter-final in Cincinnati (200) before a disappointing US Open campaign, where he lost in the round of 32 (100).

Alex de Minaur – 1,110

The Australian started his 2025 swing with a title run at Washington DC (500) and a quarter-final appearance in Canada (200) before losing his opening match in Cincy (10).

He finished the campaign with a quarter-final run at the US Open (400).

Felix Auger-Aliassime – 1,000

The Canadian reached the semi-final of the US Open last year (800) and was a quarter-finalist at the Cincinnati Open (200). He lost his opener at his home event, the Canadian Open, in 2025, but that is a non-countable event.

Taylor Fritz – 1,000

The American has slumped down the rankings after his quarter-final exit from Wimbledon and he will also be under a bit of pressure to defend points on the hard courts in the coming weeks.

Fritz was a quarter-finalist in DC (100), a semi-finalist in Canada (400), reached the round of 16 in Cincy (100) and made it to the quarter-finals at the US Open 400.

Alexander Zverev – 900

French Open champion can edge closer to Sinner in the rankings with a title run in New York as he doesn’t have too many points to defend.

He lost in the semi-finals at both ATP Masters 1000 events last year (a total of 800 points) before slumping to a round of 32 exit from the US Open (100).

Novak Djokovic – 800

The 24-time Grand Slam winner played only one event during the 2025 North American hard-court swing and that was the US Open where he reached the semi-final.