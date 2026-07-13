Mats Wilander has outlined why he feels Jannik Sinner’s 2026 Wimbledon triumph “should worry everyone else” as he identified the “message” the Italian has sent.

Top seed Sinner defeated No 2 seed Alexander Zverev 6-7(7), 7-6(2), 6-3, 6-4 in a close and high-quality championship match at Wimbledon.

The 24-year-old ‘s win saw him retain the Wimbledon title after he secured his maiden crown at the All England Club in 2025.

In the semi-finals at Wimbledon, Sinner dismantled 24-time major winner Novak Djokovic, the No 7 seed, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.

It is Sinner‘s fifth Grand Slam title and his first since his Wimbledon win last year, with the world No 1 missing out at the 2025 US Open, and the Australian Open and Roland Garros this year.

Speaking to L’Equipe, Wilander highlighted Sinner’s desire to keep improving and lauded how well he handled the pressure he was under at Wimbledon.

“What this final — and the latter stages of the tournament as a whole — also reveals is that Jannik keeps improving; that is quite incredible for a world No 1, and it is something that should worry everyone else,” said the former world No 1.

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“In the semi-finals, he managed to turn his clash with Novak Djokovic into a non-event, despite having absolutely everything to lose in that match.

“Then, in the final, he never let his nerves get the better of him, even though a year without a Grand Slam title would have been a major failure.

“I was really struck by the fact that he attempted a drop shot — I believe it was his first of the match — on set point in the opening set.

“It seemed like a huge show of confidence, as if to say: ‘Even if I lose the first set, it’s no big deal.’ The message sent to everyone else is: ‘You’re going to have to step up your game if you hope to catch me’, and that applies to Alcaraz, too.

“After what we’ve just witnessed, we can put what happened to Jannik at the last Roland Garros firmly behind us.”

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