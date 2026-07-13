Jannik Sinner claimed the fifth Grand Slam title of his career by defeating Alexander Zverev in the final of Wimbledon.

Sinner played supreme tennis to dispatch Zverev in four sets and, despite the German’s impressive level for the first two sets, he still didn’t really come close to beating the World No 1.

The Italian was not the usual dominant force we’ve become accustomed to for much of the tournament, but he was spellbindingly good in his semi final against Novak Djokovic and the final against Zverev.

If he continues this form he will likely dominate for the rest of the year, but Marion Bartoli has gone one further than that with her prediction.

Speaking on BBC 5 Live’s coverage of the Wimbledon final, Marion Bartoli compared Sinner’s recent dominance to that of 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic’s in his peak.

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“I think we have seen the new Novak Djokovic for the next 10-15 years,” said the Frenchwoman after watching Sinner lift the title for a second year in a row.

Sinner has already claimed six titles this year so far, although his win at Wimbledon was his first Grand Slam of 2026.

“The way he was able to weather the storm when he had to, come up with an extraordinary shot when he had to, it reminds me so much of Djokovic.”

Unlike Djokovic, however, Sinner does not really have anyone close to the rivals that the Serbian had to deal with in his pomp.

Djokovic was battling it out with not only Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Andy Murray, but also the likes of Stan Wawrinka, Juan Martin del Potro, and Tomas Berdych.

Sinner, meanwhile, is currently enjoying a spell on top without his main rival Carlos Alcaraz. Alcaraz has been absent for much of the season after suffering a wrist injury at the Barcelona Open.

He’s been forced out of both Roland Garros and Wimbledon and there are fears that he might miss the US Open too.

That’s left a 39-year-old Djokovic and Alexander Zverev has Sinner’s main rivals. The latter is not the player he used to be, while Sinner’s recent record against Zverev speaks for itself.

The Italian has now beaten Zverev in 10 straight matches, with the German’s last victory against Sinner coming nearly three years ago at the 2023 US Open.

With no true contenders in sight, Sinner now has a chance to sweep the big titles for the rest of the year. He will likely begin that quest at the Canadian Open, a tournament he claimed for the sole time in 2023.