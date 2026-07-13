Alex Eala achieved the best Grand Slam result of her career to date at the 2026 Wimbledon Championships, but where will the Filipina star play next?

The 21-year-old defeated Renata Zarazua, Maya Joint and Iga Swiatek at Wimbledon before she fell to Jasmine Paolini in the fourth round.

Eala‘s stunning third round victory against Swiatek, the 2025 Wimbledon champion, was her first win against a top 10 player at a major and the standout triumph of her career so far.

With her run to the last 16 at the All England Club, Eala — who was already firmly established as her nation’s most accomplished player ever — became the first player from the Philippines to reach the fourth round at a Grand Slam.

Where will Alex Eala play next?

Eala’s next scheduled tournament is the Citi Open, which is staged at the William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Centre in Washington D.C.

It will be Eala’s first appearance at the WTA 500 hard-court tournament in the United States’ capital.

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The 2026 Citi Open will begin on Monday 27 July, which will be three weeks after Eala’s loss to Paolini at Wimbledon.

Some of the other WTA stars on the entry list for the Citi Open are: Elina Svitolina, Marta Kostyuk, Naomi Osaka, Diana Shnaider, Iva Jovic, Jasmine Paolini, Anna Kalinskaya, Madison Keys, Leylah Fernandez and Clara Tauson.

Alex Eala’s likely schedule after the Citi Open

Following the Citi Open, Eala is expected to compete at the WTA 1000 tournaments in Toronto and Cincinnati.

The Canadian Open will be held from 2 to 13 August, while the Cincinnati Open will run from 13 to 23 August.

After those events, Eala will head to New York to play the 2026 US Open — the fourth and final Grand Slam tournament of the season.

Main draw women’s singles action at this year’s US Open will begin on Sunday 23 August and conclude on Saturday 12 September.

Caroline Wozniacki spoke to Tennis365 about Alex Eala

In an interview with Tennis365 at Wimbledon, former world No 1 Caroline Wozniacki gave a positive assessment of Eala’s game.

“Well, I think she has great potential,” said the 2018 Australian Open champion.

“She has a good, all-round game. Great from the baseline.

I think it helps her that she’s a leftie, with her serve obviously not being great — that’s her biggest place for improvement.

“But it does help that she has that leftie slice, and it does give trouble to the opponents.

“I like her attitude, I like the way that she has great tennis IQ.

“And I think we’re going to see her for many, many more years.”

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