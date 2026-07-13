Aryna Sabalenka is closing in on 100 weeks at the top of the WTA Rankings after surviving the latest challenge for the No 1 spot, Iga Swiatek was the big dropper in the top 10 while Karolina Muchova, Linda Noskova and Alex Eala are rewarded for a cracking fortnight.

After holding off Elena Rybakina at the French Open, Sabalenka was once again under pressure from the Kazakh star at the grass-court major, but she again came out on top.

Although Sabalenka lost in the fourth round at SW19, her rival’s third-round defeat meant she was assured of remaining top after Wimbledon with the lead reduced to 407 points.

The Belarusian started her 91st consecutive week at No 1 on Monday to take her overall tally to 99 – moving one ahead of Lindsay Davenport to claim the outright 10th place in the all-time list with Justine Henin (117) her next target.

Rybakina has a healthy lead over Jessica Pegula while Coco Gauff is back in the top five after her run to the semi-finals.

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Muchova is up three places to No 6 – two above her previous best – after finishing runner-up at the All England Club while Wimbledon champion Noskova is one spot behind her Czech compatriot after jumping five places.

2025 Wimbledon winner Swiatek slipped five places to No 8 after her third-round defeat while last year’s runner-up Amanda Anisimova is down three to No 9.

Victoria Mboko, who didn’t feature at Wimbledon due to a knee injury, and Belinda Bencic are the players to drop out of the top 10.

Eala enjoyed another historic run at SW19 as she not won her first match, but went on to reach the round of 16 after upsetting Swiatek and she climbed four places to new high of No 28 while former champion Barbora Krejcikova is +6 to No 32 after her run to the fourth round.

Rising star Nikola Bartunkova is +6 to a new high of No 43, Mccartney Kessler +11 to No 46, Viktorija Golubic +15 to No 47, Antonia Ruzic +11 to No 50, Camila Osorio +15 to No 53, Daria Snigur +21 to No 56, Ashlyn Krueger +36 to No 66, Alycia Parks +11 to No 70, Tatjana Maria +20 to No 76, Maya Joint +10 to No 77 and Maria Timofeeva +16 to No 79.

Thailand’s Mananchaya Sawangkaew was a surprise package as she reached the round of 32 after coming through qualifying and she surged 51 places to No 113 while fellow qualifier Tyra Grant is +31 to No 141.

Former world No 2 Paula Badosa lost in the first round at Wimbledon, but then entered the Bastad WTA 125K event and won the title, earning herself a 26-place jump to No 115.

In terms of those who dropped more than 10 places, Elisabetta Cocciaretto is -22 to No 68, Ludmilla Samsonova -28 to No 69, Solana Sierra – 30 to No 86, Laura Siegemund -47 to No 87, Anastasia Zakharova -15 to No 100, Sonay Kartal -39 to No 122 and Francesca Jones -17 to No 123.

WTA Top 20

1. Aryna Sabalenka – 8,550

2. Elena Rybakina Kazakhstan – 8,143

3. Jessica Pegula United States – 6,301 (+1)

4. Coco Gauff United States – 5,649 (+3)

5. Mirra Andreeva – 5,293

6. Karolina Muchova Czechia – 5,618 (+3)

7. Linda Noskova Czechia – 5,119 (+5)

8. Iga Swiatek Poland – 4,539 (-5)

9. Amanda Anisimova United States – 4,353 (-3)

10. Elina Svitolina Ukraine – 4,351 (-2)

11. Marta Kostyuk Ukraine – 3,926 (+2)

12. Victoria Mboko Canada – 3,570 (-2)

13. Naomi Osaka Japan – 3,146 (+1)

14. Belinda Bencic Switzerland – 2,845 (-3)

15. Jasmine Paolini Italy – 2,783 (+2)

16. Iva Jovic United States – 2,636

17. Sorana Cirstea Romania – 2,535 (+1)

18. Diana Shnaider – 2,458 (-3)

19. Ekaterina Alexandrova – 2,301

20. Anna Kalinskaya – 2,300