When Arthur Fery signed a deal to wear ASICS kit as he set out on his journey as a professional tennis player, he could never have imagined the exposure the company would be given in a breakthrough summer of 2026.

A star turn for the British players at the prestigious pre-Wimbledon event at the Queen’s Club, Fery made it through to the quarter-finals and was a break ahead of Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo before letting his advantage slip and missing the opportunity to claim the biggest win of his career.

Cerundolo went on to lift the title at Queen’s to highlight how close Fery was came to glory, but he more than made up for that disappointment with a stunning run of success at Wimbledon.

Fery leapt up from No 114 in the rankings before his heroics and up to No 36, as he became only the second wild card to reach the semi-finals in a stunning success story that saw him crowned as the new British No 1.

When Fery spoke to Tennis265 about his deal with ASICS, he admitted that feeling good on court was an important part of the armoury he needs to win.

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“You want to feel comfortable in the clothes you are wearing and the shoes we wear on court at important,” he told us.

“Tennis players have issues with blisters and other isses as the movement in our sport is challenging for the foot, so ASICS have come up with shoes that remove those issues.”

Arthur Fery with Tennis365 reporter Kevin Palmer at ASICS House in Wimbledon

Fery was bedecked in ASICS clothing and footwear during his impressive run on grass courts and his shoe of choice is the ASICS Solution Speed FF4.

A new version of a trainer that is one of the most popular with professional players was released earlier this year with the promise to keep you light on your feet. Fast movements feel effortless thanks to a new iteration of Flytefoam cushioning, which has been updated for advanced comfort and propulsion.

The shoe also features a refined, more rigid Speedtruss system in the midsole, delivering improved acceleration and lateral support without adding extra weight.

Lastly, the shoe’s Precision-Sole outsole has been redesigned with new technology to complete a shoe that has been built with the help of some of the game’s biggest names.

Rene Zandbergen is a key figure in the ASICS development team, as he liaises with top players to ensure they get the shoe they need to excel on court.

“What I always find really interesting is the passion and the desire they all the players have to get the best shoe when they go onto the court,” Zandbergen told Tennis365.

“I have a passion for footwear and blending these two together is always interesting. I really need to understand from them what they want, what they need, what they want to change. Then my job is to find the solutions.

“Sometimes we have to say that a shoe cannot be as flexible as they sometimes want it to be, as that will make it unstable. It is all about finding a balance and trying to give a player everything they want and accepting that it may not always be possible to meet every request. When you sit down with a player, they only want the best and the fun for us is trying to work with them and get them the perfect footwear.”

Men’s tennis shoes and clothing is often easy to find on online tennis stores, but female clothing and especially for junior players, is hard to find.

The brand news ASICS Solution Speed FF4’s comes in a feminine ‘white/dusty mauve’ colour scheme, which will be appealing to junior girls.

Durability in this show increased by eyelet loops on the medial side to help prevent the shoelaces from breaking during abrupt movements.

The lack of quality clothing and shoes available for female tennis players is a major hole in the market and ASICS have tried to solve that with the colour scheme the revamped and enhanced Solution Speed FF4.