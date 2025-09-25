It is one of the biggest events on the ATP Tour calendar, and the Shanghai Masters promises to be bigger and better than ever in 2025.

The Masters 1000 event has become a key part of the Asian swing and wider tennis season ever since it was first launched in 2009, with some of the biggest names in the sport competing at the tournament and lifting the title over the past 16 years.

With this year’s event starting on Wednesday, October 1st — less than one week away — we take you through all you need to know about the biggest names in action, predicted seedings, prize money, and ranking points.

Who will be in action?

The big news coming into this year’s event is that Novak Djokovic, the runner-up in 2024, will be returning to Shanghai in 2025.

Many had predicted Djokovic would skip the event this Autumn and focus on his physical recovery ahead of 2026, though he heads to the 2025 event looking to win a record-extending fifth Shanghai title.

Also in action will be world No 1 Carlos Alcaraz and world No 2 Jannik Sinner, with the Italian heading in as the defending champion.

Alcaraz and Sinner have met in the final of the last five tournaments they have both entered, and many will be predicting another showdown between the top two seeds.

World No 3 Alexander Zverev joins Alcaraz, Sinner, and Djokovic in the top four seeds for the tournament, with Taylor Fritz, Ben Shelton, Alex de Minaur, and Lorenzo Musetti rounding out the top eight seeds as things stand.

Four players that would have been within the 32 seeds by ranking — Jack Draper, Tommy Paul, Arthur Fils, and Grigor Dimitrov — will all be absent due to injury.

What ranking points are on offer?

The Shanghai Masters is one of the biggest titles up for grabs in the sport, and unsurprisingly, there are big ranking points at stake.

The tournament champion will earn themselves a staggering 1,000 ranking points, with the runner-up set to take home 650 points for their efforts.

Beaten semi-finalists will earn 400 points, and players who fall in the quarter-final will take home 200 points, while players in the fourth round will leave with 100 points.

A total of 50 ranking points will be available in the third round, with 30 points in round two, and 10 points in the opening round.

Champion: 1,000 points

Runner-up: 650 points

Semi-final: 400 points

Quarter-final: 200 points

Round 4: 100 points

Round 3: 50 points

Round 2: 30 points

Round 1: 10 points

What prize money will be on offer?

The event is one of the most rewarding Masters 1000 tournaments in terms of prize money, and this year’s champion will take home a staggering $1,124,380.

That is up from the $1,100,000 Sinner took home for triumphing in 2024, and there is still big prize money available in the lower rounds as well.

This year’s runner-up will earn $597,890, while the two men beaten at the semi-final stage will leave Shanghai with $332,160 in their pockets.

Players beaten in the quarter-finals will take home $189,075 in winnings, while players in the fourth round will leave with $103,225.

Those beaten in round three will earn $60,400, those in round two with $35,260, and those in round one with $23,760.

Champion: $1,124,380

Runner-up: $597,890

Semi-final: $332,160

Quarter-final: $189,075

Round 4: $103,225

Round 3: $60,400

Round 2: $35,260

Round 1: $23,760

When is the draw?

The draw date and time for the 2025 Shanghai Masters is yet to be officially confirmed.

However, with the opening matches taking place on Wednesday, October 1st, it is likely that the draw will take place on Monday, September 29th.

The event has a 96-player draw, with the 32 seeds all receiving an opening-round bye.

Projected seeds (as of September 25, 2025)

1) Carlos Alcaraz

2) Jannik Sinner

3) Alexander Zverev

4) Novak Djokovic

5) Taylor Fritz

6) Ben Shelton

7) Alex de Minaur

8) Lorenzo Musetti

9) Karen Khachanov

10) Holger Rune

11) Casper Ruud

12) Felix Auger-Aliassime

13) Andrey Rublev

14) Alexander Bublik

15) Jiri Lehecka

16) Daniil Medvedev

17) Jakub Mensik

18) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

19) Francisco Cerundolo

20) Tomas Machac

21) Ugo Humbert

22) Flavio Cobolli

23) Denis Shapovalov

24) Stefanos Tsitsipas

25) Frances Tiafoe

26) Luciano Darderi

27) Tallon Griekspoor

28) Alex Michelsen

29) Brandon Nakashima

30) Cameron Norrie

31) Gabriel Diallo

32) Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard

