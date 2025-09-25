Shanghai Masters predicted seeds, draw date, prize money, ranking points: Alcaraz, Sinner, Djokovic lead field
It is one of the biggest events on the ATP Tour calendar, and the Shanghai Masters promises to be bigger and better than ever in 2025.
The Masters 1000 event has become a key part of the Asian swing and wider tennis season ever since it was first launched in 2009, with some of the biggest names in the sport competing at the tournament and lifting the title over the past 16 years.
With this year’s event starting on Wednesday, October 1st — less than one week away — we take you through all you need to know about the biggest names in action, predicted seedings, prize money, and ranking points.
Who will be in action?
The big news coming into this year’s event is that Novak Djokovic, the runner-up in 2024, will be returning to Shanghai in 2025.
Many had predicted Djokovic would skip the event this Autumn and focus on his physical recovery ahead of 2026, though he heads to the 2025 event looking to win a record-extending fifth Shanghai title.
Also in action will be world No 1 Carlos Alcaraz and world No 2 Jannik Sinner, with the Italian heading in as the defending champion.
Alcaraz and Sinner have met in the final of the last five tournaments they have both entered, and many will be predicting another showdown between the top two seeds.
World No 3 Alexander Zverev joins Alcaraz, Sinner, and Djokovic in the top four seeds for the tournament, with Taylor Fritz, Ben Shelton, Alex de Minaur, and Lorenzo Musetti rounding out the top eight seeds as things stand.
Four players that would have been within the 32 seeds by ranking — Jack Draper, Tommy Paul, Arthur Fils, and Grigor Dimitrov — will all be absent due to injury.
What ranking points are on offer?
The Shanghai Masters is one of the biggest titles up for grabs in the sport, and unsurprisingly, there are big ranking points at stake.
The tournament champion will earn themselves a staggering 1,000 ranking points, with the runner-up set to take home 650 points for their efforts.
Beaten semi-finalists will earn 400 points, and players who fall in the quarter-final will take home 200 points, while players in the fourth round will leave with 100 points.
A total of 50 ranking points will be available in the third round, with 30 points in round two, and 10 points in the opening round.
Champion: 1,000 points
Runner-up: 650 points
Semi-final: 400 points
Quarter-final: 200 points
Round 4: 100 points
Round 3: 50 points
Round 2: 30 points
Round 1: 10 points
What prize money will be on offer?
The event is one of the most rewarding Masters 1000 tournaments in terms of prize money, and this year’s champion will take home a staggering $1,124,380.
That is up from the $1,100,000 Sinner took home for triumphing in 2024, and there is still big prize money available in the lower rounds as well.
This year’s runner-up will earn $597,890, while the two men beaten at the semi-final stage will leave Shanghai with $332,160 in their pockets.
Players beaten in the quarter-finals will take home $189,075 in winnings, while players in the fourth round will leave with $103,225.
Those beaten in round three will earn $60,400, those in round two with $35,260, and those in round one with $23,760.
Champion: $1,124,380
Runner-up: $597,890
Semi-final: $332,160
Quarter-final: $189,075
Round 4: $103,225
Round 3: $60,400
Round 2: $35,260
Round 1: $23,760
When is the draw?
The draw date and time for the 2025 Shanghai Masters is yet to be officially confirmed.
However, with the opening matches taking place on Wednesday, October 1st, it is likely that the draw will take place on Monday, September 29th.
The event has a 96-player draw, with the 32 seeds all receiving an opening-round bye.
Projected seeds (as of September 25, 2025)
1) Carlos Alcaraz
2) Jannik Sinner
3) Alexander Zverev
4) Novak Djokovic
5) Taylor Fritz
6) Ben Shelton
7) Alex de Minaur
8) Lorenzo Musetti
9) Karen Khachanov
10) Holger Rune
11) Casper Ruud
12) Felix Auger-Aliassime
13) Andrey Rublev
14) Alexander Bublik
15) Jiri Lehecka
16) Daniil Medvedev
17) Jakub Mensik
18) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
19) Francisco Cerundolo
20) Tomas Machac
21) Ugo Humbert
22) Flavio Cobolli
23) Denis Shapovalov
24) Stefanos Tsitsipas
25) Frances Tiafoe
26) Luciano Darderi
27) Tallon Griekspoor
28) Alex Michelsen
29) Brandon Nakashima
30) Cameron Norrie
31) Gabriel Diallo
32) Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard
