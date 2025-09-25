Iga Swiatek has claimed that a return to world No 1 is not her “main focus” for the rest of 2025 despite the Pole’s growing opportunity to chase down Aryna Sabalenka in the WTA Rankings.

Having held the world No 1 spot for a staggering 125 weeks across two separate spells, Swiatek was replaced by Sabalenka at the top of the WTA Rankings in October 2024, with the Belarusian reigning ever since.

While four-time Grand Slam champion Sabalenka did end 2024 strongly, Swiatek’s provisional doping suspension saw the Pole miss the Korea Open, China Open, and Wuhan Open towards the end of the season, partially impacting her ability to defend her ranking.

A wobbly start to 2025 saw Swiatek fall as low as world No 8 after her French Open semi-final exit, though she has surged back up to second thanks to her Wimbledon, Cincinnati Open, and Korea Open triumphs.

The 24-year-old earned 500 points for her triumph in Seoul last week, closing the gap marginally to world No 1 Sabalenka — who has not competed since winning the US Open.

And, with the world No 1 not entering the China Open this fortnight, and dropping 215 ranking points as a result, Swiatek could significantly close the gap between herself and the top spot.

A staggering 1,000 points are on offer to the champion in Beijing, and with Swiatek having no points to defend until the WTA Finals, she is presented with a huge opportunity to gain ground.

Even if she does not win the title in Beijing, WTA Tour mandatory rules are likely to affect Sabalenka more than her in 2025, while the Belarusian has a further 1,000 points to defend in Wuhan before the end of the year.

Tennis News

How Aryna Sabalenka transformed her image by allowing the world to see her true character

Alcaraz, Swiatek, Sinner, Sabalenka push for more money and reform as Djokovic notably absent

A quick return to world No 1 looked unlikely just a few months ago, though it now looks more than possible for the Pole, especially if she continues her current rich vein of form.

However, speaking ahead of her China Open campaign, the six-time Grand Slam champion claimed that her priority was continuing working on her form.

“I would say it’s always something to be, like, there in the back, but it’s not like it’s a main focus,” said Swiatek.

“I already know that thinking about the rankings, it’s not a way to go, no matter if you’re No 2 or no matter if you’re No 1. It’s just kind of numbers.

“But it doesn’t change the fact that you need to kind of feel the tennis and focus on the improvement on the court, then the results are going to come after that.

“For sure, it’s a different situation than last year when I wasn’t really able to defend my No 1, like earn it.

“So, for sure, I’m just happy that I’m here and I can compete and fight for it, but I’ve got to say my main focus is more tennis related, how I want to play, how I feel on court.”

As it stands, Swiatek holds 8,433 points and Sabalenka holds 11,225 points, a gap that will likely decrease sooner than it would initially seem.

Though she was unable to compete in Beijing in 2024, Swiatek lifted the title on her debut appearance at the event back in 2023 — part of a run that saw her replace Sabalenka as the world No 1 by the end of that year.

History could well repeat itself in 2025, with the world No 2 and top seed set to begin her China Open campaign this Saturday.

Swiatek will face home favourite and wildcard Yuan Yue in her opening match, with the Chinese star defeating Yulia Putintseva in straight sets on Thursday.

Read More: Who is Emma Raducanu’s first China Open opponent? Familiar foe Cristina Bucsa