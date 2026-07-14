Winning back-to-back Grand Slam titles is the sign of a true champion and not many have managed to claim Wimbledon and the US Open in the same year.

There are several reasons for this, including the surface change from grass back to hardcourts. Players have to play on three different surfaces in two months in the summer months, from clay, to grass, to hard.

The period between the end of Wimbledon and the start of the US Open is notoriously tricky too, with two Masters events place between the two Grand Slams.

The Canadian Open and the Cincinnati Open take place between Wimbledon and the US Open, so it can become a real struggle for the top players.

Nevertheless, eight male players are part of the exclusive club to win Wimbledon and the US Open in the same year.

Male players to win Wimbledon and the US Open in the same year

Rod Laver – 1969

Jimmy Connors – 1974, 1982

John McEnroe – 1981, 1984

Boris Becker, 1989

Pete Sampras, 1993, 1995

Roger Federer, 2004-07

Rafael Nadal, 2010

Novak Djokovic – 2011, 2015

As is customary with most records in tennis, Rod Laver was the first player to achieve the feat in 1969. He defeated John Newcombe to win his fourth Wimbledon, before beating Tony Roche at the US Open to win the Grand Slam for the second time.

Jimmy Connors, John McEnroe, Pete Sampras, Roger Federer, and Novak Djokovic are the players who have achieved the feat on more than one occasion.

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Djokovic was the last man to achieve the feat by doing so in 2015. He beat Federer in both finals to claim Wimbledon and the US Open back-t0-back.

All three of the ‘big three’ – Federer, Nadal, and Djokovic – managed the feat and Andy Murray came close to joining them in 2012. He won the US Open, but lost in the Wimbledon final to Federer.

Both Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have come close in recent years, but they have fallen at the final hurdle.

Alcaraz reached the final of Wimbledon in 2025, before going on to claim the title at the Flushing Meadows event.

Sinner, meanwhile, won Wimbledon in 2025 but lost to Alcaraz in the final of the US Open. The Italian does, however, have a major opportunity to achieve the feat this year.

He claimed the Wimbledon title this year by defeating Alexander Zverev in the final and, barring injury, he will be the overwhelming favourite to win the US Open.

Sinner has won the US Open previously, in 2024, and his chances will be further buoyed if Alcaraz does not play the Grand Slam, as has been rumoured.