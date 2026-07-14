Wimbledon boys’ singles champion Jordan Lee has been hailed as one of the United States’ best tennis prospects for a long time.

On Sunday, the 16-year-old came from a set down to beat Lleyton Hewitt’s 17-year-old son, Cruz, 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 in front of thousands of fans on No. 1 Court.

The teenager became the first qualifier to win the boys’ singles title at a major since compatriot Noah Rubin back in 2014, as he triumphed in one hour and 56 minutes.

After becoming the 13th American player to win this title, and first since 2021, he said, “First of all, I want to say congrats to Cruz and the whole team, you’ve had a great week, and it was really fun sharing the court with you, and I am sure we will be on the court a lot more in the future.

“For me, standing here with the trophy means a lot. Very few people know what I have been through this past year and a half, dealing with a lot of injuries. A year ago, I was sitting on the couch at home and didn’t know if I was going to play tennis again, so I am really happy to be here.”

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Lee was the youngest player to compete in the draw in what was just his second event on grass, having reached round three at a tournament in Roehampton.

Now, he is receiving praise from former world No 1 and the last American man to win the US Open, Andy Roddick. The 43-year-old tried not to heap too much pressure on the youngster but did admit Lee is “legit”.

He said on the latest episode of Served, “16-year-old Jordan Lee from the United States. I am hesitant to mention prospects because I think there’s a thirst for an American male that is sometimes out of control.

“I’m not going to be the only one talking about this kid. He went through qualies [qualifiers], did it the hard way. He won the Orange Bowl. Wins junior Wimbledon. I’ve watched him. The kid is so legit. He can move, he can run. This was a great junior final.

“Let’s not be in a hurry with the thirst Olympics. Whether or not we create that hype mechanism or not, he’ll be fine. He is legit good. Legit, very, very good. A prospect of which we haven’t had in a long time.”

Lee will hope he can continue to have success in the juniors before trying his hand as a professional. Many will be watching his progress with great interest.

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