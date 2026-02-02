ATP Tour star Carlos Alcaraz with the Australian Open title, and a tattoo he received in 2025.

Carlos Alcaraz is no stranger to success, and his recent triumph at the 2026 Australian Open has boosted his status as an all-time great of tennis.

The Spaniard is now the youngest man in the Open Era to complete the Career Grand Slam, having beaten Novak Djokovic in four sets to lift the title in Melbourne.

Every Grand Slam champion has a different way of celebrating their success, and Alcaraz is among the most unique — with the 22-year-old having celebrated his past triumphs with a tattoo.

That will be no different for the Australian Open, with the world No 1 set to mark his latest success with a brand new inking.

What tattoos does Alcaraz currently have?

Alcaraz has become no stranger to Grand Slam success, with his first Australian Open title coming after winning the US Open in 2022 and 2025, Wimbledon in 2023 and 2024, and the French Open in 2024 and 2025.

The Spaniard’s triumphs at the three other Grand Slam events have all been marked by unique inkings in the past, with the world No 1 taking a unique approach to celebrating his triumphs.

Alcaraz first got the date of his 2022 US Open victory — 11.09.22 — tattooed on his left arm, and then added inkings of the Statue of Liberty and Brooklyn Bridge above that following his 2025 triumph in New York.

His first Wimbledon triumph in 2023 was marked by a tattoo of a strawberry — one of the iconic symbols of the event — on his right leg, just above his ankle; the date of his victory, 16 July 2023, is also above it.

Tennis News

Carlos Alcaraz sends strong message to ‘those who didn’t believe in me’ after Australian Open win

Former British No 1 predicts Carlos Alcaraz’s final Grand Slam total after Australian Open glory

While the first of his two French Open titles was marked by the inking of the Eiffel Tower just above his left ankle, also celebrating the date of his victory — 9 June 2024.

How will Alcaraz celebrate his Australian Open triumph?

Alcaraz had previously committed to getting a tattoo to celebrate a potential Australian Open back in 2025, claiming that he would get a kangaroo inked should he triumph in Melbourne.

The Spaniard’s dream was delayed by twelve months following his quarter-final loss to Djokovic twelve months ago, though defeated the Serbian in the final this year.

And, the 22-year-old revealed that a kangaroo was still his preferred design — though he admitted he was not yet completely sure where he wanted it.

“I’ve said it’s going to be a kangaroo, for sure, a little kangaroo,” said Alcaraz in his post-match press conference.

“I don’t know where it’s going to be. It’s going to be in the leg, for sure. I don’t know the right, the left one.

“So I got to choose a good spot, but it’s going to be for sure close to the French Open or Wimbledon. I just have to choose.”

Though he has withdrawn from the Rotterdam Open, Alcaraz is still set for a swift return to action at the Qatar Open later in February — suggesting he may not be getting his new tattoo straight away.

However, it will likely not be too long before the seven-time Grand Slam champion debuts his new inking to the world.

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

Read Next: Full Carlos Alcaraz Australian Open press conference: His next goals, Djokovic’s aura and more