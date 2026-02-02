Carlos Alcaraz completed the Career Grand Slam with his Australian Open title and it was “fitting” that Rafael Nadal was in the crowd and he had a chance to speak to his idol after making history.

Aged 22 years, Alcaraz became the youngest man to win all four Grand Slams in the Open Era as his 2026 title at Melbourne Park completes his two titles at Wimbledon, two at Roland Garros and two at the US Open.

Nadal previously held the record as he was 24-years-old when he completed the feat at the 2010 US Open with Roger Federer, Andre Agassi, Novak Djokovic and Rod Laver the other players in the professional era club.

22-time Grand Slam winner Nadal was in attendance at the Rod Laver Arena when his compatriot defeated Novak Djokovic in four sets in the showpiece match.

Both Alcaraz and Djokovic paid tribute to the former world No 1 during their speeches while the new Australian Open champion also shared a few words with his childhood hero shortly after the trophy presentation ceremony.

In an interview with Marca, Alcaraz was asked about the conversation and replied:”Rafa congratulated me and we talked a little about the match,” he explained.

“About how well Novak started, how difficult it was… I told him that tactically I started in a way that didn’t work. I was playing too straight and he said he saw it that way too.”

Carlos Alcaraz News

The 6 active ATP players to win a Grand Slam singles title: Novak Djokovic on 24, Carlos Alcaraz up to 7

Former British No 1 predicts Carlos Alcaraz’s final Grand Slam total after Australian Open glory

Djokovic was too good for Alcaraz in the first set with Spaniard a lot more passive, but things changed quickly as the Spaniard started finding his range and eventually won 2–6, 6–2, 6–3, 7–5.

He added: “We didn’t talk much because I had my own things to do and he was leaving. It was a very special moment to hug Rafa with the trophy in my hand.”

Former world No 4 Tim Henman praised Alcaraz after his latest remarkable achievement, as he also described Nadal’s presence as “fitting”.

During an interview with TNT Sports, the four-time Grand Slam semi-finalist stated: “It’s the way he’s gone about it, his personality and charisma on and off the court.

“It’s how we wanted the next generation to come through after Federer, Nadal and Djokovic… let’s not forget Jannik Sinner but the way Alcaraz has come through to win his seventh Grand Slam and first Australian Open is truly remarkable.

“He’s a performer, he’s out on stage and wants to show off his skill-set, and he’s got so many skills. His ability and winning these big titles, it was fitting that Rafa [Nadal] was in the crowd.”

Watch the Australian Open on Eurosport, TNT Sports, HBO Max and discovery+