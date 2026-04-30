The second leg of the WTA clay swing triple header takes place in Rome with the Italian Open sandwiched in between the Madrid Open and the French Open.

There were glorious scenes at Foro Italico last year when Jasmine Paolini defeated Coco Gauff in the final to give Italy their first home winner in the Open since Raffaella Reggi lifted the trophy in 1985.

And Paolini will return to defend her title, but she will only be seeded ninth with world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka headlining the draw.

Besides Paolini, four other former winners will be in the main draw with Iga Swiatek winning the title in 2021, 2022 and 2024, Elena Rybakina was crowned champion in 2023, Karolina Pliskova won in 2019 and Elina Svitolina won back-to-back trophies in 2017 and 2018.

How many players will feature at the Italian Open?

The WTA 1000 tournament at Foro Italico is a 96-player singles draw event and the top 32 players in the draw are seeded and earn a bye into the second round.

The seedings are based on the WTA Rankings of 20 April and world No 1 Sabalenka leads the way and Rybakina, Gauff, Swiatek, Jessica Pegula, Amanda Anisimova, Svitolina, Mirra Andreeva and Victoria Mboko complete the top 10.

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Having dropped out of the top 40, Filipina youngster Alex Eala will not be seeded, but she has a chance to climb up the rankings as she lost in the first round last year.

Eight players have earned wildcard entries with all of them from the host nation Italy, one player – Pliskova – used her protected ranking to enter the main draw, 12 will come through qualifying and 75 players gain entry via their ranking.

Any high-profile withdrawals?

So far, only three players have officially withdrawn from the tournament and they are world No 55 Sonay Kartal, No 60 Varvara Gracheva and No 64 Veronika Kudermetova.

Former Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova will also miss the tournament as she has been provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Integrity Agency.

There are also question marks over a host of players as the likes of Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek struggled with illness during the tournament, while Madison Keys also pulled out ahead of her first match as she was also unwell.

Meanwhile, Emma Raducanu has not played since the Indian Wells Open in March and has yet to confirm if she has recovered from her viral infection.

What are the key dates and when will the draw take place?

The Italian Open main draw is set for 3 May with the women’s singles competition starting on 5 May with the final set for Saturday 16 May on Stadio Centrale.

2026 Italian Open Entry List

Seeds

1. Aryna Sabalenka

2. Elena Rybakina

3. Coco Gauff

4. Iga Swiatek

5. Jessica Pegula

6. Amanda Anisimova

7. Elina Svitolina

8. Mirra Andreeva

9. Jasmine Paolini

10. Victoria Mboko

11. Karolina Muchova

12. Belinda Bencic

13. Linda Noskova

14. Ekaterina Alexandrova

15. Naomi Osaka

16. Iva Jovic

17. Madison Keys

18. Clara Tauson

19. Diana Shnaider

20. Liudmila Samsonova

21. Elise Mertens

22. Anna Kalinskaya

23. Marta Kostyuk

24. Marie Bouzkova

25. Leylah Fernandez

26. Sorana Cirstea

27. Emma Raducanu

28. Emma Navarro

29. Maya Joint

30. Cristina Bucsa

31. Wang Xinyu

32. Hailey Baptiste

Other entries

Jaqueline Cristian

Ann Li

Sara Bejlek

Qinwen Zheng

Maria Sakkari

Magdalena Frech

Janice Tjen

Jelena Ostapenko

Elisabetta Cocciaretto

Katerina Siniakova

Peyton Stearns

Alexandra Eala

Lois Boisson

Laura Siegemund

Mccartney Kessler

Dayana Yastremska

Jessica Bouzas Maneiro

Tereza Valentova

Barbora Krejcikova

Yulia Starodubtseva

Tatjana Maria

Anastasia Potapova

Magda Linette

Talia Gibson

Antonia Ruzic

Katie Boulter

Elsa Jacquemot

Anna Bondar

Shuai Zhang

Anastasia Zakharova

Sofia Kenin

Beatriz Haddad Maia

Oleksandra Oliynykova

Caty McNally

Daria Kasatkina

Panna Udvardy

Kamilla Rakhimova

Oksana Selekhmeteva

Yulia Putintseva

Eva Lys

Zeynep Sonmez

Petra Marcinko

Solana Sierra

Wildcards

Nuria Brancaccio

Lucia Bronzetti

Tyra Caterina Grant

Lisa Pigato

Jennifer Ruggeri

Lucrezia Stefanini

Martina Trevisan

Wildcard

Protected Ranking

Karolina Pliskova

Twelve Qualifiers