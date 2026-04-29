Aryna Sabalenka has reacted after her title defence at the Madrid Open ended with a shock quarter-final defeat to Hailey Baptiste.

The world No 1 was beaten 6-2, 2-6, 7-6(6) by 32nd-ranked Baptiste on Manolo Santana Stadium court on Tuesday evening.

Sabalenka was unable to convert six match points in the third set — five on Baptiste’s serve when leading 5-4 and one when serving at 6-5 in the tiebreak.

The 27-year-old Belarusian was chasing her fourth title at the Madrid Open after triumphing at the WTA 1000 tournament in 2021, 2023 and 2025.

The four-time major champion’s defeat was just her second loss of 2026 and her first since she fell to Elena Rybakina in the Australian Open final in January.

Sabalenka had amassed a 15-match winning streak that included her title runs in Indian Wells and Miami and her three wins en route to the quarter-finals in Madrid.

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In a post on her Instagram account after the match, Sabalenka wrote: “Not the ending I wanted, but proud of the work I put in.

“We’re just getting started with clay season. Thank you @mutuamadridopen.”

Here is everything Sabalenka said in her post-match press conference.

Q. What made the difference?

Sabalenka: “It was a tough match. She played great, I played great.

“I think I had some opportunities in the third set, and I felt like I was maybe a little bit rushing the points there. But it’s okay, I guess sometimes you have to learn, take the best from this week and move on.”

Q. What was going through your mind on the match points?

Sabalenka: “I think she played great points. I mean, I had some opportunities, didn’t use them. She played really brave tennis, I feel like, on those match points.”

Q. What did Baptiste do differently compared to their match in Miami (which Sabalenka won 6-4, 6-4)?

Sabalenka:“I feel like, in Miami, I didn’t give her many opportunities — she couldn’t break my serve, I believe. But here, in the first game second set, I just double faulted twice out of nowhere, and I felt like that gave her belief.

“And after that, she started playing more aggressively. As I said, she was playing brave tennis. What can I say? Well done.”

Q. Was there pressure from the winning streak?

Sabalenka:“Not really, I was just playing tennis. I was just trying to find a way in this match. It didn’t work today. As I said, never crossed my mind.”

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